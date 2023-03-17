Team Lakay eyes fresh start after fighter exodus

Coach Mark Sangiao poses with Team Lakay's ONE Championship belts and Philippine Sportswriters Association awards during the Team Lakay media lunch at Gloria Maris in Gateway, Cubao on Thursday, February 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Famed Baguio-based MMA stable Team Lakay is now in the midst of a tough rebuilding phase after four of its former stalwarts announced their departure from the team in the past week.

MMA icon Eduard Folayang began the exodus, parting with Mark Sangiao and Team Lakay after 16 years. His stablemates and fellow former ONE Championship titlists Kevin Belingon, Honorio Banario and Joshua Pacio followed in his footsteps a few days later.

As Sangiao is now left to pick up the pieces, the decorated MMA coach remains determined to begin again.

"We have to start again, sa sinimulan nila," he said of the legacy left by Folayang and company.

"Sabi ko nga dun sa mga iba, I'm happy for kung ano man yung naabot nila ngayon. And ano yung mga nai-share nila. Kung saan man sila mapupunta or patungo yung career nila. I'm wishing them good luck," he added.

But rising from this pivotal exodus will not be an easy task, as the four champions have long been associated with Team Lakay, almost as iconic as their red shorts.

Sangiao, though, is keeping his students — which also include his son and rising ONE Championship star Jhanlo — focused on what matters the most.

Amid their longtime mentors' departure, they have to be able to keep up.

"Siguro laking lesson na rin ito. Marami tayong natutunan sa experience na ito. Syempre, hindi natin mahihiwalay na kapag sinabi Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, Joshua Pacio, Honorio Banario, alam nila na mga Team Lakay yan," Sangiao said.

"So yung sinasabi nalang natin sa mga next generation, they have to focus kung ano yung goal nila. Kung ano yung gusto nila sa career nila, para di sila maapektuhan kahit wala man itong mga kuya nila."

Sangiao and Team Lakay aren't new to these kinds of challenges. And as they are now armed with resources and lessons, Sangiao believes it wil only take a matter of time to get his team going again in world class MMA.

"Ginawa na natin ito for 20 years na walang wala and ngayon meron na tayong kahit paano, meron na tayong resources, madami din tayong experience na natutunan. At tingin ko, hindi naman huli para ipagpatuloy natin at magcreate na naman tayo ng mga champions," he said.