Banario, Pacio join Team Lakay exodus

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 12, 2023 | 10:02am
Banario, Pacio join Team Lakay exodus
Honorio Banario
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — The bittersweet endings continue for Baguio-based stable Team Lakay as two more of its stalwarts in former ONE world champions Honorio Banario and Joshua Pacio have left its nest.

Banario, a former featherweight champion Singapore promotion ONE Championship, announced his leave from Team Lakay on Saturday just shortly after Kevin Belingon's own announcement.

Banario began his message with a promise of a "new chapter" this year after his career has been waning for the past couple of years.

"Unfortunately, with the start of my new chapter in the world of combat sports, I will no longer be a part of Team Lakay," wrote Banario.

"I am more than thankful for every member of Team Lakay whom I trained with every day, especially our coach, Mark Sangiao, who took me under his wing as one of his proteges in the early days, when the mixed martial arts community was still in its baby steps. Team Lakay more than gave me my life. It was everything. The trademark red shorts that we all love to compete in, that we all proudly fought for inside the Circle, will always be one of the best experiences I have in this lifetime," he added.

Team Lakay head coach Sangiao responded to Banario's post and also seemingly confirmed Pacio's own exit despite the former strawweight king's absence of an official post to formalize his exit.

"On behalf of Team Lakay and I, wish you all well in your next step. The decision has been made among us and I'm glad we had that final graceful goodbyes talk. God Bless all of us and all the best," wrote Sangiao.

"Regards to your Manong Eduard Landslide Folayang, Kevin ' The Silencer' Belingon, and Ading Joshua Felix Pacio."

As it stands, only former flyweight titlist Geje Eustaquio officially remains  n the stable of the four concurrent champions Team Lakay had in 2018.

Eustaquio joined Eduard Folayang (lightweight), Belingon (bantamweight), and Pacio (strawweight) in that glorious era for the Baguio-based stable.

