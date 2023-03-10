^

Ex-ONE champion Eduard Folayang leaves Team Lakay

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 10, 2023 | 12:21pm
MANILA, Philippines — "All good things must come to an end."

Those were just some of the words written by former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang in a farewell letter to Baguio-based stable Team Lakay after spending more than a decade competing under their banner.

One of the stalwarts of the decorated MMA gym, Folayang announced on social media Friday that he was no longer part of the organization.

Folayang prefaced his announcement with a message of gratitude to Team Lakay, who has helped him reach the pinnacle of his career.

"For the last 16 years of my professional career as a mixed martial artist, I was in the company of brave and talented individuals in Team Lakay. This stable was a large element in what I have become and the stature I have arrived at in our beloved sport," wrote Folayang.

"Words will not suffice to aptly impart how grateful I am for our camaraderie that has led to our achievements and victories inside the Circle, as well as the heartbreaks that have driven us to keep going in pursuit of our ultimate goal. I will forever cherish every moment like a precious treasure. But as the oft saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Sadly, and with a heavy heart, my journey with Team Lakay has reached its final stretch," he added.

The 39-year-old has reached a difficult slump in his career, where he has lost five straight bouts in MMA.

Now venturing to new opportunities, Folayang believes there is much left to accomplish in the latter years of his MMA journey.

"I believe there are still a few things I must accomplish in what remains in my active years as an athlete. The profession I have chosen requires me to learn, evolve, and grow. In order for me to achieve this, I must step out of my comfort zone and discover new ways to foster my development as a martial artist," he said.

Folayang made sure to also extend his thanks to longtime mentor and friend Coach Mark Sangiao. Folayang has served as one of the veterans in the gym as well, along with former champions Kevin Belingon and Honorio Banario, among others.

"I extend my sincere and heartfelt gratitude to Team Lakay. I wish no less than the best for Coach Mark Sangiao and everyone under his wing. This is not a goodbye, but so long for now," wrote Folayang.

"I realize this will not be easy. But I hold onto the promise that the race is not given to the swift or to the strong, but to the one who patiently and determinedly endures to the end. Yes, we shall rise again. May the good Lord bless us all!" he added.

Folayang's highlight with Team Lakay included a title run in 2018 where he, along with three other members of the gym -- Belingon, Geje Eustaquio, and Joshua Pacio -- all held world titles simultaneously in ONE Championship.

Now as he moves on to the next chapter of his career, Folayang will search for a second win in his long and illustrious journey in MMA.

