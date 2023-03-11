^

After Folayang, ex-champ Belingon leaves Team Lakay too

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 11, 2023 | 10:07am
Kevin Belingon
MANILA, Philippines — An exodus has begun from within famed Baguio MMA stable Team Lakay.

A day after former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang announced his departure after 16 years with the gym, another world champion has left the Team Lakay next in Kevin Belingon.

The former ONE bantamweight titlist made the announcement public Saturday morning, with a message of thanks to Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao.

"I would like to make a public statement that I'm no longer with Team Lakay. I had a farewell talk with coach Mark Sangiao and we ended on a good note." wrote Belingon.

"Coach, thank you for everything and for understanding my need for growth. With whole sincerity, I wish you all the best in life." he added.

Already in the late years of his career, Belingon says he is looking forward to spark his journey once more with a new start.

He also reiterated earlier statements that he is still an active athlete in ONE Championship's roster.

"Leaving the team makes me emotional because it has been my home for the last 16 years. But, at the same time I look forward for what lies ahead. Fresh start." he said.

"My decision to leave the team comes only from my own personal desire to cultivate my skills. Since I'm STILL an active ONE Championship athlete."

Like Folayang, Belingon is in a difficult stretch in his career as he is currently on a five-bout losing streak.

Belingon was also among the four Team Lakay members who concurrently held world championship belts back in 2018.

