Santiago eyes to keep momentum going in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 1:48pm
Santiago eyes to keep momentum going in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao
Ines Santiago, who topped the women’s side of the IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu last year, tries to bring her winning act to Davao.

MANILA, Philippines – Top local triathletes priming up for the Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 Davao look to whip up the chase for individual honors in various age-group divisions when the premier endurance race powered by Petron is held on March 26 at Azuela Cove.

Ines Santiago, who topped the women’s side of the IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu last year, tries to bring her winning act to Davao, looming as the marked triathlete in the 40-44 division of the multi-age category event to be disputed over the challenging 1.9 km-swim, 90km-bike and 21k-run course.

The Negrense unleashed a strong finishing kick in the closing run stage to score a come-from-behind victory in the IM 70.3 Cebu last August in the event dubbed as the “comeback race” after being deferred for nearly three years due to pandemic.

And the 40-year-old ace sets out for another title crack via the same fashion, the upcoming event marking Davao’s third hosting of the blue-ribbon event after being postponed in 2020-22. Santiago also ruled the Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines, a full distance race, last year, the first to be held after a two-year hiatus.

The Herbalife Triathlon team spearhead, however, braces for a tough grind in pursuit of another IM 70.3 diadem given a slew of talented rivals, including Merlyn Abong, Vanessa Agdon, Roxanne Ang, Jhoan Año, Ma. Veronica Arcenas, Maryfel Aumentado, Ma. Lourdes Cabero, Jaymee Castillo, Norlyn delos Cientos, Eunice Go, April Lañas, Dulce Lo, Joni Lopez, Anne Manas, Maypette Ng, Pauline Pastor and Eden Uy.

Out to spoil the locals’ title bid in the event, backed by event partners Alveo, Petron, Lungsod ng Dabaw, Azuela Cove, Davao Light, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, One Sport and Cignal, are Belgium’s Caroline De Cramer, Ireland’s Etta-Mai Farrell, Hong Kong’s Yui Ming Li and Poland’s Agnieszka Pierzynowska.

Other age-group titles to be disputed, including in the men’s side, are 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and 65-69.

Meanwhile, the IM 70.3 Davao has drawn 1,037 entries with three full weeks into the staging of the event, also the lone pro-laced race organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. in a busy season.

Listup is ongoing. For details, log on to ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines-athletes.

The event’s global premier partners are Active, Gatorade, HOKA, ROKA and Vinfast and technical partners Athletic Brewing Co., Biostarks, Breitling, Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Santini and Wahoo while Always Advancing, EKOI and Compressport are the Asia supply partners and Outside and Sportograf.com are media partners.

