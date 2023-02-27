Manila Digger stuns Manila Nomads in 7s Football

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Digger A smashed Manila Nomads’ aura of invincibility when they stunned the erstwhile women’s division one leaders, 4-1, in the AIA 7s Football Tournament last Sunday at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Heading into Sunday’s match, Manila Nomads had outscored the opposition by a collective 13 goals. Manila Digger A, on the other hand, was winless in two starts. Previously, the squad had allowed four goals into the back of their net while scoring only two for themselves.

It was the first time in a long while that Manila Nomads tasted defeat by a huge margin. And the loss allowed Kaya to claim the top spot in the table after rolling over Manila Digger B, 5-nil.

Tuloy FC rebounded from their 4-3 loss to Kaya last weekend by shellacking Maharlika Manila, 13-0 — the second most lopsided score in the tournament thus far.

The biggest margin of victory in the eight divisions of the competition was a 14-nil blowout by MFC Dev. Cen. over MGC New Life last weekend.

Another upset was Forza taking down Superbad, 4-1, while Tuloy Under-17 smashed Komrads-Arayat 12-0, making it a twin kill for the Tuloy sa Don Bosco women’s squads.