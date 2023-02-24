Cool Smashers, Crossovers collide in duel of PVL title favorites

Games Saturday

4 p.m. – Creamline vs Chery Tiggo

6:30 p.m. – Cignal vs F2 Logistics

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline and Chery Tiggo face off in a much-awaited clash of two of the growing list of title contenders even as F2 Logistics sets out for a follow-up to a recent big win as it collides with a struggling Cignal HD side Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League All Filipino Conference back at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Reversals and surprises have marked the unpredictable week, leading to a crowded leaderboard as four teams matched 3-1 (win-loss) slates and two others just behind at 2-2, setting the stage for a wild Final Four chase heading to the final half of the single round elims.

For one, the erstwhile unbeaten Cool Smashers and the Crossovers try to recover lost grounds at each other’s expense as they tangle in the 4 p.m. opener while the Cargo Movers exude confidence as they battle the HD Spikers at 6:30 p.m.

F2 Logistics stunned Creamline in a marathon five-set encounter last weekend, earning it a share of the lead with its victim, Chery Tiggo and PLDT, which also pulled off a squeaker of a win over Petro Gazz late Thursday.

The High Speed Hitters earlier routed the Crossovers, putting the team back in the conversation after a five-set defeat to the Cargo Movers last Feb. 7.

But as PLDT takes a break after grueling back-to-back matches, Creamline and Chery Tiggo hope to come out strong following a breather in a key match expected to give the winner the solo lead or a piece of it, but also the needed confidence when they meet again in the next phase of the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

While the Cool Smashers missed chances in the stretch to foil the Cargo Movers, the Crossovers were overwhelmed by the High Speed Hitters in three after posting an impressive run of victories over the HD Spikers, the Army Lady Troopers and the Cargo Movers.

But Mylene Paat, EJ Laure, Shaya Adorador and Cza Carandang are all geared up for a big bounce back with Buding Duremdes and Alina Bicar also ready to anchor their defense the way they did in their first three victories.

The defending champions, however, have time and again showed their worth coming off stinging or sorry setbacks with Jema Galanza, Tots Carlos, Michele Gumabao and Ced Domingo, along with ace playmaker Jia de Guzman and defense specialist Kyla Atienza. expected to raise the level of their respective games a notch higher as they look to regaining their winning ways.

Given their respective records, F2 Logistics, bannered by Myla Pablo, Aby Maraño, Kim Dy, Ara Galang and Ivy Lacsina, should get past Cignal, down at seventh with a 1-3 card. But unpredictability has been the staple of the conference thus far and after a wavering start, there is no way to go but up for the HD Spikers made up of Rachel Anne Daquis, Ces Molina, Chai Troncoso, Chin Basas and Riri Meneses.

Games are telecast live on One Sports, One Sports+, Cignal Play, and SMART Live Stream and on pvl.ph.