NBA, foodpanda forge marketing partnershipÂ 

NBA, foodpanda forge marketing partnership 

Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 5:18pm
From left to right: Mae Dichupa, Senior Director, Global Marketing Partnerships, NBA Philippines; Hubert Lim, Director, Global Marketing Partnerships, NBA Asia; Amer Bakshi, Head of Strategic Partnerships, foodpanda Philippines; and Lorelei Olalia, Head of Integrated Marketing Communications, foodpanda Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and foodpanda, a leading online quick commerce digital platform in Asia, on Monday announced a marketing partnership that makes foodpanda the league’s first official online food delivery platform partner in the Philippines.

The announcement was made Monday morning ahead of the 72nd NBA All-Star Game.  NBA Philippines Senior Director of Global Marketing Partnerships Mae Dichupa and foodpanda Philippines Director for Growth Guilherme Porto made the announcement at an event at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall in Pasay City that featured a shooting contest for local amateur players, foodpanda App users, and foodpanda delivery riders.  

Through the collaboration, foodpanda will also serve as an official partner of NBA 3X Philippines presented by Mountain Dew, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament featuring men’s and women’s teams and NBA entertainment that will take place in Metro Manila next month.  This season, foodpanda will host a series of public viewing parties during select NBA tentpole events and will have virtual on-court signage on select NBA broadcasts across TV5 and One Sports.  Additionally, foodpanda will launch promotions that will provide foodpanda users in the Philippines with the chance to win authentic NBA prizes.  

“Filipinos are known for their immense passion for basketball, and in the same way that the NBA is among the most popular sports leagues in the country, we’re committed to shaping foodpanda as the preferred choice of local consumers for online food delivery,” said Porto.  “We’re incredibly thrilled to launch this collaboration together with the NBA and offer engaging campaigns and activities to food lovers and sports fans alike.”

“We’re excited to welcome foodpanda to the NBA family and to deepen our engagement with our passionate Filipino fans by leveraging foodpanda’s avid subscriber base,” said Dichupa.  “We look forward to working together to offer new and creative experiences that will bring fans and players in the Philippines closer to the game.”

