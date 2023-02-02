Acer Chromebook Vero debuts for education market

Acer today launched four new Chromebooks to meet the needs of students, teachers and administrators, including its first Acer Chromebook Vero model designed specifically for the education market.

Acer also introduces three new Chromebook lines for education with durability features ideal for school K-12 environments.

First Acer Chromebook Vero for education, the Acer Chromebook Vero 712, features a sustainable design, powerful performance using up to 12th Gen Intel Core processors and productivity-boosting 12-inch 3:2 display

All four new Chromebooks have durable designs to protect schools’ investments: reinforced with MIL-STD 810H-compliant designs, metal-plated IO ports, spill-resistant keyboards and more

Two new convertibles provide flexibility for a range of uses and learning environments with the latest Intel Processor N-Series and the option for LTE connectivity: Acer Chromebook Spin 512 has a 12-inch 3:2 display for enhanced vertical viewing, while the Acer Chromebook Spin 511 has an 11.6-inch display in a compact chassis

The Acer Chromebook 511 is a classic clamshell Chromebook with optional LTE and the performance of the latest Intel Processor N-Series

Both Acer Chromebook Vero 712 and Acer Chromebook Spin 512 have TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) certification.

MANILA, Philippines – Acer today launched four new Chromebooks to meet the needs of students, teachers and administrators, including its first Acer Chromebook Vero model designed specifically for the education market. These new models provide the latest in durability, performance and features, making them a powerful tool for helping educators deliver better learning outcomes.

“As a leading provider of Chromebooks for the K12 education market, Acer knows what students and teachers need to keep the focus on learning — and these new Acer Chromebooks deliver what’s needed and more,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Our new Chromebooks provide advances in all the areas that have helped establish them as an essential tool for learning: student-focused durability features, reliable performance and advanced connectivity options to support school technology initiatives.”

Impactful learning and teaching with Chrome Education Upgrade, Zero-touch enrollment

All the new Acer Chromebooks are available with Chrome Education Upgrade, which enables IT staff and administrators to manage, deploy and plan for student learning, all while ensuring students are getting the most from the Chromebooks. IT departments can easily conduct admin support, manage devices, and have the new Acer Chromebooks automatically enrolled to their school sites as soon as the end user connects to the internet through Zero-touch enrollment.

Durability features designed especially for students

All of the new Acer Chromebooks for education have impact-resistant exteriors that meet MIL-STD 810H testing standards to withstand the daily trials of a busy school environment. They feature a reinforced corner design with a shock-absorbent bumper so they are protected from drops as high as 122 cm (48 inches) and can withstand up to 60 kg (132.3 lbs) of pressure. These new durable Chromebooks also feature elongated and widened internal brackets that protect the display, even when they are being mishandled. Plus, the ports have been reinforced with metallic plating to protect them from the wear and tear of frequent student use.

The four new Chromebooks each have a keyboard designed to protect the device from common student accidents. The keyboard is spill-resistant and features a unique drainage system that helps protect the internal components from up to 330 ml (11 oz) of water spills. All four Acer Chromebooks feature a moisture-resistant OceanGlass touchpad, made from ocean-bound plastics, reducing waste while providing a sleek, glass-like texture and responsive tactile feeling.

They also have mechanically anchored keys that are difficult for inquisitive students to remove, but at the same time, simple for IT personnel to repair or replace. The Acer Chromebook 511, Acer Chromebook Spin 511 and Acer Chromebook Spin 512 also feature a new serviceable keyboard that can be completely removed and replaced with the removal of just two screws. Finally, all four new Acer Chromebooks have been certified to meet two leading toy safety standards, the ASTM F963-16 and UL/IEC 60950-1, meaning they’re also safe to share with younger children.

Acer Chromebook Vero 712

Acer Chromebook Vero 712 brings eco-conscious design to schools

The performance-minded and eco-conscious Acer Chromebook Vero 712 (CV872/T) lets students see and do more. This Chromebook for schools features a 3:2 aspect ratio and 12th Gen Intel Core processor that enables students to do faster coding on their Chromebooks. The productivity-boosting 12-inch HD+ IPS display has a taller 3:2 aspect ratio that provides 18% more vertical space compared to an equally wide display, so more schoolwork, text, maps and photos can be seen before students need to scroll. The Chromebook’s TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe (Hardware Solution) certified display also reduces harmful blue light while ensuring that users can still enjoy vivid colors when viewing from their devices. Plus, the powerful 12th Gen Intel Core processors let students tackle more advanced schoolwork such as coding and video editing, while also running multiple programs and apps without delays.

Featuring recycled materials, sustainable packaging and an energy-efficient design, the Acer Chromebook Vero 712 is part of the eco-conscious Vero line that reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability. The new Acer Chromebook Vero 712 utilizes recycled materials in many areas of the product including 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in the chassis and display bezel as well as 50% PCR plastic in the keycaps. Even the device’s packaging supports the company’s mission to reduce, reuse and recycle with the use of 100% recycled paper pulp.

Acer Chromebook 511

Acer Chromebook Spin 512

Three new durable Chromebooks meet range of educational settings

In addition to the first Acer Chromebook Vero for education customers, Acer has expanded its line of Chromebooks for this market with three updated models: the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 (R856T) convertible with a 12-inch display, Acer Chromebook Spin 511 (R756T) convertible with an 11.6-inch display, and the Acer Chromebook 511 (C736) clamshell with an 11.6-inch display. These three Acer Chromebooks are powered by the latest Intel Processor N100 and N200, and have the option to include built-in 4G LTE connectivity to provide fast, reliable access to educational apps from virtually anywhere. Plus, like the Acer Chromebook Vero, these new Chromebooks also feature recycled materials, sustainable packaging, an energy-efficient design, and EPEAT registration to help schools reduce waste across the lifetime of the device.

The two new convertible models are ideal Chromebooks for blended learning environments as both feature 360-hinges to allow them to be used in a range of settings, as well as Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass touch displays that are scratch-resistant and limit the growth of odor and stain-causing microorganisms. The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 has a compact design with an 11.6-inch HD IPS display in a 16:9 format, while the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 has a productivity-boosting 12-inch 3:2 aspect ratio HD+ IPS display on the (R856T/TN/LT/LTN) with more vertical space so students can view more text, maps, photos and schoolwork. Also, both convertible Chromebooks feature an optional USI Stylus that can be charged in the integrated dock, so students can take notes, sketch, write and paint with ease. Both convertible models deliver multi-day 12-hour battery life. The Acer Chromebook Spin 512 also has the same TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe (Hardware Solution) certified display as that of the Acer Chromebook Vero 712 which can reduce harmful blue light while ensuring that users can still enjoy vivid colors when viewing from their devices.

The Acer Chromebook 511 is a tried-and-tested classic clamshell design that is incredibly compact, making it ideal for a wide range of younger students using lab settings and 1:1 programs. The 11.6-inch HD LED-backlit display with IPS technology comes in touch and non-touch options to meet school districts’ ranging needs and budgets. It also provides long battery life of up to 12 hours of use.

Range of ports and latest in connectivity for hybrid class schedules

Students can connect to the Internet quickly with reliable Wi-Fi 6E. Plus, the four new Acer Chromebooks all feature 720p webcams with Blue Glass Lens and (TNR), providing high-quality video feedback even in low-light conditions. The two convertible models also provide the option for high-resolution world-facing cameras. For privacy, all four new Chromebooks include a webcam shutter. The new Acer Chromebooks will be available with an array of eMMC storage options and up to 8 GB RAM.

All of the four new Chromebooks are ready to connect to devices, displays and other peripherals. They each have two full-function USB 3.2 Type-C ports for transferring data at speeds up to 5 Gbps, connecting to an HD display, and can also be used to charge the device as well as other products. They all also feature at least one USB 3.2 Type A port, while the Chromebook 511, Chromebook Spin 511 and Chromebook Spin 512 also include a MicroSD card reader.

Price and availability

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.