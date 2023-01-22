^

Sports

TCC Invitational unveils PGT season with record purse

Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 11:47am
TCC Invitational unveils PGT season with record purse
Guido Van der Valk
Sourced photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Country Club Invitational braces for a grand return after a two-year hiatus with the best and the brightest eager and ready to fuel their respective title drive in the richest-ever edition of the flagship tournament of each Philippine Golf Tour season.

Featuring an elite cast made up of past winners and/or the Top 30 players in last year’s PGT Order of Merit, the blue-ribbon event firing off February 8 will now stake a whopping P6 million in total prizes, topping the previous high of P5 million in the 2020 edition before it was put on hold due to pandemic the last two years.

But the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., in its continuing commitment to help the pros and the entire golf workforce during the health crisis, still held two tournaments in bubble setup in late 2020 and one in 2021 before staging seven legs last year capped by the first-ever Match Play Championship at Villamor.

Guido Van der Valk topped last year’s PGT OOM by winning two of the six tournaments at various championship courses. The Manila-based Dutchman also edged Clyde Mondilla by one to snare the last TCC diadem in 2020.

That should make him the marked player in the upcoming 72-hole championship although no player holds a distinct advantage over a course long considered as the country’s toughest for its sheer length, unsettling hazards and roughs and sleek putting surface.

Add the wind that come into play in most holes, the TCC indeed serves as a true test of golf for the men of the tour.

One-stroke victories have marked the last four editions of the event, held in honor of the late ICTSI founder Don Pocholo Razon, with Miguel Tabuena foiling Juvic Pagunsan’s record four-title crack in 2017, Micah Shin edging Tabuena in 2019, and Tom Kim thwarting Keanu Jahns in 2019 before going big-time on the PGA Tour.

Pagunsan and Angelo Que share the most number of wins with three each.

Van der Valk and fellow winners Frankie Miñoza, Tony Lascuna, Pagunsan and Que are expected to lead the hunt for the top P1.5 million prize, along with Mondilla, Zanieboy Gialon, Michael Bibat, Reymon Jaraula, Jhonnel Ababa, Lloyd Go, Ira Alido, Joenard Rates, Ruperto Zaragosa III, Sean Ramos, Rico Depilo, Orlan Sumcad and Jerson Balasabas.

Also in the Top 30 are Gerald Rosales, Jay Bayron, Dino Villanueva, Marvin Dumandan, Fidel Concepcion, Albin Engino, Enrico Gallardo, Richard Sinfuego and Art Arbole.

Former amateur hotshot Mars Pucay is at No. 31 but could gain a spot in case one of the players opts to beg off or fails to confirm their participation before February 3, according to PGTI.

The official practice round is set on February 6 while the traditional pro-am tournament will be held on February 7, featuring a select number of pros and amateur guests of the sponsoring ICTSI.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Dream comes true

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Topex Robinson waxed emotional as he was introduced by De La Salle University president Br. Bernie Oca to the Archers as the new men’s basketball coach at the gym on the ninth floor of the Razon Building behind...
Sports
fbtw

World’s best cockfighters in town for Slasher Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
The best of the best in the world of cockfighting assembles once again at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with hopes of rising as king of the 2023 World Slasher Cup on Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, Adelaide fall to Melbourne in 5th straight defeat

Sotto, Adelaide fall to Melbourne in 5th straight defeat

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 36ers fought back from 11 points down in the final salvo to get within two points, 87-89, off of an Antonius Cleveland...
Sports
fbtw

Spikers’ Turf kicks off Open Conference

13 hours ago
Santa Rosa tests a debuting Imus while Navy and Army collide in a pair of matches tipped to stir up play at the start of the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference today at the Paco Arena in Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Llover outpoints Canete in Pacquiao-promoted 'Blow-by-Blow'

Llover outpoints Canete in Pacquiao-promoted 'Blow-by-Blow'

2 hours ago
Llover’s unanimous decision over Canete highlighted the 14-fight card staged at the Barangay Mauway Executive Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gerald Anderson shines in Ballout debut

Gerald Anderson shines in Ballout debut

12 minutes ago
A veteran of the MPBL, Anderson knocked in 19 points, including four 3-point shots, proving to everyone that he’s a...
Sports
fbtw
Cabuyao takes No.2, Nagcarlan makes Liga Laguna playoffs

Cabuyao takes No.2, Nagcarlan makes Liga Laguna playoffs

36 minutes ago
Cabuyao joined early qualifier and top seed Data Force San Pedro in securing the other outright semifinals berth.
Sports
fbtw
Another 'double' for Baisa in PPS Roxas netfest; Diaz dominates

Another 'double' for Baisa in PPS Roxas netfest; Diaz dominates

2 hours ago
Baisa proved his exploits in Iloilo last week were no fluke, blasting his way to the 16-U finals with shutout wins over John...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios absence has Australian Open fans worshipping 'Demon'

Kyrgios absence has Australian Open fans worshipping 'Demon'

2 hours ago
With Kyrgios out injured and another popular Australian retired in 2022 champion Ashleigh Barty, Alex de Minaur has emerged...
Sports
fbtw
Saso rebounds with 67, but stays 8 shots adrift in Tournament of Champions

Saso rebounds with 67, but stays 8 shots adrift in Tournament of Champions

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Though she remained eight strokes off the Canadian two-time major champion with a six-under 210 aggregate, Saso stayed on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with