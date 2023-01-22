^

Sports

Saso rebounds with 67, but stays 8 shots adrift in Tournament of Champions

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 10:06am
Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 20, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
JULIO AGUILAR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines —Yuka Saso finally hit her stride and found her touch, producing a solid, eagle-spiked 67 to crash back into Top 6 even as Brooke Henderson held on to a three-stroke lead over two rivals despite slowing down with a 69 in the third round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida Saturday.

Though she remained eight strokes off the Canadian two-time major champion with a six-under 210 aggregate, Saso stayed on course for a big finish in this all-winners event where she placed sixth last year and an inspiring start to a season full of promise.

Coming off a wobbly 73 halfway through the $1.7 million championship, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion wielded a hot putter and gunned down three birdies in a backside start then snapped a run of pars at the front with an eagle on the par-5 No. 8 for a 34-33.

Loading up off the mound with a 288-yard clip, the ICTSI-backed ace nearly backfired as she missed seven fairways and failed to reach regulation five times.

But she flashed an impeccable short game to preserve a blemish-free card highlighted with 26 putts, including birdies on Nos. 12, 14 and 18.

But Henderson held sway with a four-birdie, one-bogey round for a 202 total, keeping Nasa Hataoka and Nelly Korda at bay after the duo pooled 205s after a 66 and 68, respectively.

Swede Maja Spark also carded a 68 while England’s Charley Hull shot a 69 as they shared fourth place but five strokes off Henderson with 18 holes left in the kickoff leg of a full 35-leg schedule that includes a two-leg Southeast Asian swing in Thailand and Singapore on Feb. 23-26 and March 2-5, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mardy Fish pulled away in the Celebrity side of the event, scoring 39 Stableford points for a 117 total, 14 points clear of Chad Pfeiffer and Jeremy Roenick, who assembled a pair of 103s after 34 and 35 points, respectively.

Dream comes true

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Topex Robinson waxed emotional as he was introduced by De La Salle University president Br. Bernie Oca to the Archers as the new men’s basketball coach at the gym on the ninth floor of the Razon Building behind...
Sports
fbtw

World’s best cockfighters in town for Slasher Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
The best of the best in the world of cockfighting assembles once again at the Smart Araneta Coliseum with hopes of rising as king of the 2023 World Slasher Cup on Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.
Sports
fbtw

Djokovic in, Murray out

10 hours ago
An ailing Novak Djokovic ground past Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday and into the Last 16 as the nine-time Australian Open champion edged closer to a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title.
Sports
fbtw
UNTV Cup: AFP stays alive; DENR annihilates SSS

22 hours ago
Three-time champion Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) clobbered Office of the President-Presidential Management Staff,...
Sports
fbtw
How ECHO broke the code of Blacklist International at the M4 World Championships

2 days ago
ECHO ended the dynasty of Blacklist International, breaking the almost adamantine code and triumphantly taking home the title...
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Parks, Nagoya win 4th straight; Levanga loses in Ramos return

By Luisa Morales | 59 minutes ago
Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins highlighted an otherwise difficult game day with a 90-71 win over the Ibaraki Robots at the...
Sports
fbtw
Gallent takes over as SMB head coach

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
San Miguel Beer is opening a new page with Jorge Gallent assuming the mantle as the Beermen’s head coach vice multi-titled...
Sports
fbtw
PBA governors&rsquo; cup unfolds

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
The road to redemption starts for the Meralco Bolts, who with a healthier crew sets out on a stronger campaign in the PBA...
Sports
fbtw

Spikers’ Turf kicks off Open Conference

10 hours ago
Santa Rosa tests a debuting Imus while Navy and Army collide in a pair of matches tipped to stir up play at the start of the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference today at the Paco Arena in Manila.
Sports
fbtw

Cavaliers march on with 2-2 card

10 hours ago
Three-time champion Armed Forces of the Philippines clobbered Office of the President-Presidential Management Staff, 112-75, last Wednesday and kept its bid for a second round berth in the 9th UNTV Cup at the Paco...
Sports
fbtw
