Saso rebounds with 67, but stays 8 shots adrift in Tournament of Champions

Yuka Saso of Japan plays her shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 20, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines —Yuka Saso finally hit her stride and found her touch, producing a solid, eagle-spiked 67 to crash back into Top 6 even as Brooke Henderson held on to a three-stroke lead over two rivals despite slowing down with a 69 in the third round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando, Florida Saturday.

Though she remained eight strokes off the Canadian two-time major champion with a six-under 210 aggregate, Saso stayed on course for a big finish in this all-winners event where she placed sixth last year and an inspiring start to a season full of promise.

Coming off a wobbly 73 halfway through the $1.7 million championship, the 2021 US Women’s Open champion wielded a hot putter and gunned down three birdies in a backside start then snapped a run of pars at the front with an eagle on the par-5 No. 8 for a 34-33.

Loading up off the mound with a 288-yard clip, the ICTSI-backed ace nearly backfired as she missed seven fairways and failed to reach regulation five times.

But she flashed an impeccable short game to preserve a blemish-free card highlighted with 26 putts, including birdies on Nos. 12, 14 and 18.

But Henderson held sway with a four-birdie, one-bogey round for a 202 total, keeping Nasa Hataoka and Nelly Korda at bay after the duo pooled 205s after a 66 and 68, respectively.

Swede Maja Spark also carded a 68 while England’s Charley Hull shot a 69 as they shared fourth place but five strokes off Henderson with 18 holes left in the kickoff leg of a full 35-leg schedule that includes a two-leg Southeast Asian swing in Thailand and Singapore on Feb. 23-26 and March 2-5, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mardy Fish pulled away in the Celebrity side of the event, scoring 39 Stableford points for a 117 total, 14 points clear of Chad Pfeiffer and Jeremy Roenick, who assembled a pair of 103s after 34 and 35 points, respectively.