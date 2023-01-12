^

Sports

After 'very good year', Loman eyes ONE world title in 2023

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 1:03pm
After 'very good year', Loman eyes ONE world title in 2023
Stephen Loman
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Stephen Loman hopes to be the next world titleholder in ONE Championship to hail from Baguio stable Team Lakay.

After a stellar 2022 campaign where he won both of his bouts to rise to a 3-0 card in the Singapore promotion, Loman is eyeing the bantamweight belt.

A former champion in his previous promotion, Loman said that there have been big lessons he picked up from last year that'll aid him in pushing for the title.

"I’d look at it as a very good year. [2022] brought me some of the biggest victories of my career, and I achieved my goals to take everything step by step, move my way up in the rankings, and beat some of the biggest names in the division. That year was a very good achievement for me," said Loman.

"I’ve learned a lot this year. Having fought both Shoko Sato and Bibiano Fernandes, I’ve seen that there will be no easy fights here. Both of them are veterans, and I’ve had to step up my game quickly." he added.

Having proved his wares in ONE Championship after jumping from Middle Eastern promotion Brave CF during the pandemic, Loman targets to dominate his division this 2023.

"My goal in 2023 is to stay active, stay in tip-top condition, and the most important of it all, capture the championship belt. [I want] a chance to compete for that belt and bring that belt home," he said.

Currently, the ONE bantamweight world championship is vacant and will be competed for by erstwhile titlist John Lineker and challenger Fabricio Andrade next month.

Whoever wins the belt will be Loman's ultimate target for the year.

The rising Team Lakay star should have a good shot at regaining a world title for the Philippines after Joshua Pacio relinquished his strawweight belt against Jarred Brooks last December. This left the country without a champion in the promotion after having held five titlists at the same time back in 2018.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guiao raises concern on guest teams

Guiao raises concern on guest teams

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao is suggesting for the PBA to revisit a foreign guest team’s terms of engagement...
Sports
fbtw
Powell powers Bay Area's survival vs Ginebra, forces Game 7

Powell powers Bay Area's survival vs Ginebra, forces Game 7

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Powell, who made key baskets to keep his team afloat late in the game when Ginebra threatened to pull away, hit crucial free...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
So far, with the moves Bianca Bustamante has made, she has pushed herself closer and closer to the top of the sport.
Sports
fbtw

Single not for long?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Newly-crowned WBO minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem shyly avoided the question when he was asked if marriage was on his mind a few days after he wrested the crown from Japanese Masataka Taniguchi via a second-round...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The visitors came up big as Abando erupted for 20 points, three boards, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ONE gains momentum in US market after busy 2022

ONE gains momentum in US market after busy 2022

1 hour ago
The promotion's presence in the West was spearheaded by a partnership with streaming service Amazon Prime Video, which has...
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena posts double-double in San-En win; Parks' Nagoya rout Kiefer, Shiga

Thirdy Ravena posts double-double in San-En win; Parks' Nagoya rout Kiefer, Shiga

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Thirdy, whose team had lost four games straight prior, scored six of his 15 points in the final quarter where they blasted...
Sports
fbtw
Brown leads Celtics over Pelicans; Bucks sink Hawks

Brown leads Celtics over Pelicans; Bucks sink Hawks

2 hours ago
Jaylen Brown scored 41 points as the Boston Celtics underscored their status as the NBA's form team with a 125-114 win over...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante begins to race for her dreams in F4 in Dubai

Bianca Bustamante begins to race for her dreams in F4 in Dubai

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
For Bianca Bustamante, life is like racing.
Sports
fbtw
'Carl is family': UP coach Monteverde bids Japan-bound Tamayo goodbye

'Carl is family': UP coach Monteverde bids Japan-bound Tamayo goodbye

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Since handling him in high school, Monteverde has been a part of Tamayo's journey in basketball.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with