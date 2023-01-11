^

Sports

Danny Kingad seeks rebound after lengthy layoff in ONE Fight Night 7

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 8:50am
Danny Kingad seeks rebound after lengthy layoff in ONE Fight Night 7
Danny Kingad
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay rising star Danny Kingad looks to finally get back into the thick of things after more than a year of inactivity in ONE Championship with a bout slated in February in Bangkok.

Initially slated to return in Manila's ONE show last December, Kingad was forced to wait a little more before seeing action again after an injury to his opponent forced the fight to be called off.

Now, Kingad finds himself in a collission course with Indonesia's Eko Roni Saputra who is riding a whopping 7-bout win streak.

The 31-year-old has yet to lose since falling in his ONE debut back in April 2019.

Saputra proves dangerous for Kingad, who has been inactive since December 2021 when he lost to Kairat Akhmetov in ONE: Winter Warriors II via unanimous decision.

Kingad, who reached the finals of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019 before being stopped by flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson, has lost two of his last three bouts.

The Team Lakay fighter won six straight before his loss to Johnson.

With the Baguio-based stable now without a world champion since Joshua Pacio relinquished his throne to Jarred Brooks last December in Manila, Kingad hopes to spark a fire anew for the Philippines.

Once holding five world title belts simultaneously, the Philippines is now without a world champion in the Singapore promotion.

Kingad and Saputra compete in the main card of ONE Fight Night 7 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on February 25 (Manila time).

The event is headlined by the bantamweight world championship fight between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade. It can be recalled that after being stripped of his belt on the weight scale, Lineker was unable to continue against Andrade in their initial bout last October.

Lineker suffered an accidental knee to the groin from Andrade which hindered him from returning to action. It was ruled a no contest and the bantamweight championship remained vacant.

In the co-main event, Tawanchai PK. Saenchai defends his featherweight muay thai world championship against Jamal Yusupov.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guiao raises concern on guest teams

Guiao raises concern on guest teams

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao is suggesting for the PBA to revisit a foreign guest team’s terms of engagement...
Sports
fbtw
Young, Muhammad in town

Young, Muhammad in town

9 hours ago
Former NBA star Nick Young has arrived in the country to join the rest of the Strong Group team in the last stage of its buildup...
Sports
fbtw

New rules allow high-caliber Gilas to strut stuff in Cambodia

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Under new rules, the Philippines could field any player carrying a Philippine passport in its bid to reclaim the precious gold medal in men’s basketball in the Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fbtw
New Philippine sports chief promises timely release of athlete allowances

New Philippine sports chief promises timely release of athlete allowances

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann on Tuesday vowed to fully give all the national athletes needs including...
Sports
fbtw
Bay Area to leave it all on floor

Bay Area to leave it all on floor

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
It’s do-or-die for Bay Area against Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

By Anthony Suntay | 4 minutes ago
So far, with the moves Bianca Bustamante has made, she has pushed herself closer and closer to the top of the sport.
Sports
fbtw
Filipino Mobile Legend coaches make mark on international scene

Filipino Mobile Legend coaches make mark on international scene

By Michelle Lojo | 4 minutes ago
With 50% of the teams having a Filipino in its coaching staff, it was no surprise that after the group stages and the first...
Sports
fbtw

Brodeth seeks ‘double’

9 hours ago
Kimi Brodeth hopes to ride the momentum of her title romp in the Masters Top 8, gunning for two titles in the PPS-PEPP Iloilo City National Juniors tennis championships, which get going today at the LaPaz Plaza...
Sports
fbtw

Will it end tonight?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is a win away from capturing the PBA Commissioner’s Cup trophy and the best-of-seven series could end at the Smart Araneta Coliseum tonight.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Ginebra guard Labagala&rsquo;s team to defend UBL title

Ex-Ginebra guard Labagala’s team to defend UBL title

16 hours ago
Passion, handled by former Ginebra guard Rob Labagala, is ready to launch its title retention bid in the fifth season of the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with