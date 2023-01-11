Danny Kingad seeks rebound after lengthy layoff in ONE Fight Night 7

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay rising star Danny Kingad looks to finally get back into the thick of things after more than a year of inactivity in ONE Championship with a bout slated in February in Bangkok.

Initially slated to return in Manila's ONE show last December, Kingad was forced to wait a little more before seeing action again after an injury to his opponent forced the fight to be called off.

Now, Kingad finds himself in a collission course with Indonesia's Eko Roni Saputra who is riding a whopping 7-bout win streak.

The 31-year-old has yet to lose since falling in his ONE debut back in April 2019.

Saputra proves dangerous for Kingad, who has been inactive since December 2021 when he lost to Kairat Akhmetov in ONE: Winter Warriors II via unanimous decision.

Kingad, who reached the finals of the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix in 2019 before being stopped by flyweight legend Demetrious Johnson, has lost two of his last three bouts.

The Team Lakay fighter won six straight before his loss to Johnson.

With the Baguio-based stable now without a world champion since Joshua Pacio relinquished his throne to Jarred Brooks last December in Manila, Kingad hopes to spark a fire anew for the Philippines.

Once holding five world title belts simultaneously, the Philippines is now without a world champion in the Singapore promotion.

Kingad and Saputra compete in the main card of ONE Fight Night 7 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on February 25 (Manila time).

The event is headlined by the bantamweight world championship fight between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade. It can be recalled that after being stripped of his belt on the weight scale, Lineker was unable to continue against Andrade in their initial bout last October.

Lineker suffered an accidental knee to the groin from Andrade which hindered him from returning to action. It was ruled a no contest and the bantamweight championship remained vacant.

In the co-main event, Tawanchai PK. Saenchai defends his featherweight muay thai world championship against Jamal Yusupov.