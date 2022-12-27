Ex-Adamson star Jan Colina organizes Jardin Youth Invitational

From top L-R: Magdalo, Imus Barangay Captain Kaz Jardin, head arbiter Glen Garfin, organizer Jem Herno, and former Adamson star and co-organizer Jan Colina.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Adamson Soaring Falcons star Jan Colina is organizing a youth basketball tournament set to launch in 2023.

Dubbed the “Kap Kaz Jardin Youth Invitational Cup”, this pocket tournament located in Imus, Cavite, aims to provide a venue for young hoopsters to experience top-notch basketball competition.

Said Colina, who is currently serving in the Philippine Army: “We want to expose the youth to an elite level-type of basketball with game statistics, livestream coverage on Facebook, photo highlights and individual match awards. Naniniwala kami na this will prepare them for the tougher grind as they go up from high school to senior high school and to college.”

The tournament is divided into four age groups — 13-Under (born 2010), 15-Under (born 2007), 19-Under (born 2004) and 21-Under (born 2002).

The Kap Kaz Jardin Youth Invitational Cup tips off in January 2023 and will be played on weekdays, including weekends at the Magdalo Covered Courts located in Imus.

For interested parties, there is a registration fee of P15,000 per team with a reservation fee of P5,000 per team. Inquiries can also be made at the event Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082483124398

Colina’s partners in this endeavor are Magdalo, Imus barangay captain Kaz Jardin, Glenn Garfin, who is head whistle arbiter, and Jem Herno.

“This is my, our way of giving back to the game,” summed up Colina. “By providing opportunities for the youth.”

Sponsors for the event include Barangay Magdalo, Balai Rubi, the Shawarma Shack, Hype Pro, Fit Twenty One, Troops Hoops Sports Apparel and Whistle Arbiters.