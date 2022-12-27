^

Sports

Ex-Adamson star Jan Colina organizes Jardin Youth Invitational

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 27, 2022 | 3:05pm
Ex-Adamson star Jan Colina organizes Jardin Youth Invitational
From top L-R: Magdalo, Imus Barangay Captain Kaz Jardin, head arbiter Glen Garfin, organizer Jem Herno, and former Adamson star and co-organizer Jan Colina.

MANILA, Philippines – Former Adamson Soaring Falcons star Jan Colina is organizing a youth basketball tournament set to launch in 2023.

Dubbed the “Kap Kaz Jardin Youth Invitational Cup”, this pocket tournament located in Imus, Cavite, aims to provide a venue for young hoopsters to experience top-notch basketball competition.

Said Colina, who is currently serving in the Philippine Army: “We want to expose the youth to an elite level-type of basketball with game statistics, livestream coverage on Facebook, photo highlights and individual match awards. Naniniwala kami na this will prepare them for the tougher grind as they go up from high school to senior high school and to college.”

The tournament is divided into four age groups — 13-Under (born 2010), 15-Under (born 2007), 19-Under (born 2004) and 21-Under (born 2002).

The Kap Kaz Jardin Youth Invitational Cup tips off in January 2023 and will be played on weekdays, including weekends at the Magdalo Covered Courts located in Imus.

For interested parties, there is a registration fee of P15,000 per team with a reservation fee of P5,000 per team. Inquiries can also be made at the event Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082483124398

Colina’s partners in this endeavor are Magdalo, Imus barangay captain Kaz Jardin, Glenn Garfin, who is head whistle arbiter, and Jem Herno.

“This is my, our way of giving back to the game,” summed up Colina. “By providing opportunities for the youth.”

Sponsors for the event include Barangay Magdalo, Balai Rubi, the Shawarma Shack, Hype Pro, Fit Twenty One, Troops Hoops Sports Apparel and Whistle Arbiters.

BASKETBALL

JAN COLINA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'No contest' turned into KO win for Casimero

'No contest' turned into KO win for Casimero

By Olmin Leyba | 4 days ago
Former world champion John Riel Casimero has been declared winner by knockout in his controversial fight with Japanese Ryo...
Sports
fbtw

White Christmas for Pinoy imports

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Filipino imports may have been far and away from their families but some of them found ways to celebrate Christmas Day with big wins in their respective leagues.
Sports
fbtw
36ers 3-of-3 with Kai as starter

36ers 3-of-3 with Kai as starter

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Having earned his stripes, Kai Sotto continued to shine in his starting gigs for the streaking Adelaide 36ers.
Sports
fbtw
Thailand routs Philippines 4-0 in Mitsubishi Electric Cup

Thailand routs Philippines 4-0 in Mitsubishi Electric Cup

4 hours ago
The Philippines was knocked down two pegs from the Group A standings of the 2022 Mitsubishi Electric Cup following a 4-nil...
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots

Mbappe, Neymar back for PSG as Ligue 1 reboots

4 hours ago
Normal service is set to resume in France on Wednesday with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both set to feature for leaders Paris...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-Adamson star Jan Colina organizes Jardin Youth Invitational

Ex-Adamson star Jan Colina organizes Jardin Youth Invitational

By Rick Olivares | 51 minutes ago
Former Adamson Soaring Falcons star Jan Colina is organizing a youth basketball tournament set to launch in 2023.
Sports
fbtw
Lanterns open Pilipinas Super League campaign vs Warriors

Lanterns open Pilipinas Super League campaign vs Warriors

1 hour ago
The Pampanga G Lanterns make their debut against the revamped San Pedro Laguna-ARS Warriors as the Manila Bankers Life-Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Saso begins 2023 buildup, signs with Federal Land as brand ambassador

Saso begins 2023 buildup, signs with Federal Land as brand ambassador

1 hour ago
Major champion Yuka Saso’s buildup for the 2023 LPGA season gathers momentum in terms of support as she linked up with...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Nadal to launch bid for 2023 supremacy in Australia

Djokovic, Nadal to launch bid for 2023 supremacy in Australia

2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal kick-start their 2023 campaigns this week in Adelaide and Sydney respectively, with the superstar...
Sports
fbtw

Celtics whip Bucks; Warriors tame Grizzlies

15 hours ago
Boston’s Jayson Tatum scored 41 points to power the NBA-best Celtics over Milwaukee, 139-118, on Sunday in a Christmas showdown of the league’s two top teams.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with