Frilles scores brace as Filipinas rout Papua New Guinea

MANILA, Philippines – Carleigh Frilles netted two goals to lead the Philippine women's football team past Papua New Guinea, 5-1, in their international friendly in Sydney, Australia on Sunday.

Frilles opened the scoring near the half hour mark as Jessika Cowart exploited a short goal kick and dispossessed the Lakatois. The defender found Frilles easily for the finish to put the Filipinas ahead in the 29th minute.

Tahnai Annis doubled the World No. 53 team's lead nine minutes after as she rampaged down the left flank and got past the Papua New Guinea goalkeeper anew.

Though Maneo was able to pull one back for the Lakatois in the 54th minute as she got past Kiara Fontanilla, Eva Madarang regained momentum right back with the Filipinas’ third goal just two minutes after.

Frilles scored her second goal of the game for the insurance goal as the Philippines claimed a three-goal cushion by the hour mark, 4-1.

Meryll Serrano then added the icing on the cake with her first international goal at the 77th minute.

The Filipinas, who are deep into their final camp of the year in Sydney as they prepare for their maiden appearance in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, will play Papua New Guinea anew on Thursday, December 15.