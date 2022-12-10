^

Sports

Two-time CCE champs Lyceum provide formula for esports excellence

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 12:04pm
Two-time CCE champs Lyceum provide formula for esports excellence
The LPU Pirates in CCE Season 2
Courtesy of CCE

MANILA, Philippines — The LPU Pirates have proved that they are the gold standard for collegiate esports teams as they netted back-to-back crowns in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament.

Weeks after ruling Season 2 despite early adversity, LPU athletic director Herc Callanta laid out the blueprint for their success.

The Pirates combined relentless training with competition within their school, which was made possible as they pioneered the country's first-ever Esports academic program.

"Well, the formula is the (preparation). If you actually look at the team, isa lang ‘yung nabawas pero pareho ‘yung quality. They have an Esports club and it’s getting bigger and bigger," said Callanta.

"That’s good because members of the clubs exactly enrich the culture inside with regular competitions. The formula is to get the club bigger and try to get as many players in every Esport, in every event that is needed. That's what gives you an enriched Esports program," he added.

Even with more challenges to their bid this year, the Pirates were still able to pull off the title in Season 3 of CCE, where they capped off a dominant run with a 3-1 reverse sweep of the Letran Cyberknights in the tournament presented by Galaxy Racer and Smart, with SM Mall of Asia, Cyberzone, Legion by Lenovo, Mountain Dew, Hawk Bags, Fantech, Huawei AppGallery as sponsors, and MPL-Philippines serving as an official partner.

With Merlin “MERL1N” Lintan serving as the only new guy in the intact Pirates squad, they encountered some resistance compared to a near sweep of Season 1 but still sailed to the “Promised Land” to maintain stature as the barometer in Philippine collegiate Esports scene.

Lintan connived with skipper Paul Adrienne “FAE” Huang, Ralph Joshua “Alas” Araz, Remarch “Lust” Eusebio, Janouel Louie “Lheizy” Lomerio and Marc Joseph “Marc” Balcita in providing coverage for now two-time Season MVP Mark Kenneth “Mark” Delos Reyes.

LPU also employs a "holistic approach" to help their esports athletes develop in the booming esports discipline.

"Ang maganda rin sa program ng LPU. They’re always asking what can be enhanced in terms of players’ abilities and competitiveness by way of also physical training. Kasama na lahat. It’s a holistic program," added Callanta. "I’m very happy that the school and the college are very recipient and supportive in terms of having LPU involved in Esports. They see the value of it."

Still, Callanta admitted that it wasn't exactly the goal for LPU to rule the esports scene when they established the Bachelor of Science in Esports program, featuring tracks in both esports management and game and design development.

It is, however, a great bonus.

"It’s a testimony to the good program that LPU has with respect to Esports. I know that the program in LPU is aimed at producing those who are at the backstage but the good thing is despite that, we’re producing good players, which actually augurs well for the end users," Callanta explained, referring to the digital and technology professionals its program is set to produce.

As pioneers in the field, LPU expressed willingness to help other institutions in the country to develop the same program with the two-edge goal of thriving in the esports gaming scene, and develop professional career paths that await esports athletes beyond the virtual arenas.

"The program is very agile. The changes come as needed. It’s very versatile. I’m very happy and I will endorse the program to everyone who wants to be in Esports," Callanta concluded.

When CCE Season 3 rolls around, though, the Pirates will still seek to steer their ship to the top of the competition.

ESPORT

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao joked that he saw a future in boxing for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson after the latter...
Sports
fbtw
Marcos takes hat off to Hidilyn

Marcos takes hat off to Hidilyn

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
While the Philippine Sports Commission has yet to roll out any cash incentive for Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the three-gold winner...
Sports
fbtw
Scottie Thompson's latest signature shoe colorway pays homage to Ginebra guard's rebounding prowess

Scottie Thompson's latest signature shoe colorway pays homage to Ginebra guard's rebounding prowess

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Formerly a player exclusive, the ST1 "Reign" will be released this December. The World Balance athlete wore the particular...
Sports
fbtw
Controversial ex-JRU cager Amores signs with regional pro squad

Controversial ex-JRU cager Amores signs with regional pro squad

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Embattled hoops star John Amores has found a new home with the Zamboanga Valientes, signing a pro contract with the squad...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina, Gonzaga deliver in Subic

Rondina, Gonzaga deliver in Subic

By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
Before a sizable cheering crowd, Sisi Rondina and Jovs Gonzaga led a proud stand by the home teams in the Volleyball World...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

33 minutes ago
Grant Wahl, 48, helped build soccer's popularity in the United States through decades of vivid reporting at Sports Illustrated,...
Sports
fbtw
Cars staked for aces in Southwoods&rsquo; Chairman&rsquo;s Cup

Cars staked for aces in Southwoods’ Chairman’s Cup

42 minutes ago
Gran Sportivo is also putting up a golf cart while Newport World Resorts is offering villa accommodation with food & beverages...
Sports
fbtw
Two-time CCE champs Lyceum provide formula for esports excellence

Two-time CCE champs Lyceum provide formula for esports excellence

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Weeks after ruling Season 2 despite early adversity, LPU athletic director Herc Callanta laid out the blueprint for their...
Sports
fbtw
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out

France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out

3 hours ago
France have brushed aside a series of injuries to key players to reach the last eight in their title defence, inspired by...
Sports
fbtw
No mercy from Suarez

No mercy from Suarez

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Three-time SEA Games gold medalist Charly Suarez promised no mercy in his scheduled 12-round fight against Indonesian southpaw...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with