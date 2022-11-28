^

Sports

LPU thwarts Letran, wins back-to-back CCE titles

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
November 28, 2022 | 2:56pm
MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University successfully defended its title after overpowering the Colegio San Juan de Letran Cyberknights, 3-1, in the Season 2 Grand Finals of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament last November 26 at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall

Ending the elimination round with an 8-1 score, the Pirates stumbled with a defeat at the hands of the Cyberknights, 1-2, which relegated them to the lower brackets.

The loss, however, did not hinder the Season One champions as they quickly disposed of Jose Rizal University with a 2-0 sweep to set up the rematch with the Cyberknights.

Confident after having already beaten the Pirates, Letran rode its winning momentum against the defending champions to take Game One in just over 19 minutes. But Lyceum's Mark Kenneth “Mark” Delos Reyes and Remarch “LUST” Eusebio's Carmilla-Beatrix Combo turned the tide back to the Pirates to equalize.

Letran, learning from its Game Two mistake, banned Delos Reyes' favored hero and seemed to be winning Game Three. But the Pirates secured two crucial kills at the 13th minute to propel them to match point.

Game Four saw peak performances from the Pirates with a dominant 25-6 win at 15 minutes and 28 seconds to secure their second CCE title.

Mark Kenneth “Mark” Delos Reyes was once again season MVP while teammates Ralph “Alas” Araz and Merlin “Merl1n” Lintan were named Best Tank and Exp Laner, respectively.

LYCEUM
