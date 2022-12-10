^

Scottie Thompson's latest signature shoe colorway pays homage to Ginebra guard's rebounding prowess

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 9:33am
Scottie Thompson (in blue) wearing the ST1 "Reign" (right) colorway in Gilas Pilipinas' game against Lebanon in the fourth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers last August
FIBA / World Balance

MANILA, Philippines — It isn't often that rebounding becomes a highlight for a basketball player. 

But when it's Ginebra guard Scottie Thompson, standing at 6-foot-1, whose flying high for the boards, it does become something to behold.

Thompson's latest colorway of his signature shoe with World Balance, the ST1, is an ode to just that.

Formerly a player exclusive, the ST1 "Reign" will be released this December. The World Balance athlete wore the particular colorway during his Gilas stint in the fourth window of qualifiers against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

The ST1 "Reign" colorway on Scottie Thompson during Gilas Pilipinas' home game against Saudi Arabia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers Fourth Window last August
FIBA

"That is my comfort zone. That is where I'm comfortable," Thompson had said about his inkling for rebounding.

Just the third colorway to be made available on the market, the ST1 "Reign" draws inspiration with royalty. The shoe sports a white upper, and a purple lateral swaybar with gold accents.

The World Balance ST1 "Reign" colorway expected to be released before Christmas
World Balance

Purple, in particular, was prized during the time of the monarchy for its bold hues and reserved for the upper crust of society.

Expected to be released before Christmas, the ST1 "Reign" will likely cost the same as the previous colorways, pegged at P3,499 a pair.

