Creamline cools down Petro Gazz in PVL semis opener

MANILA, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers wasted no time in getting the front foot in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference semifinals with a three-set victory over defending champions Petro Gazz, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The Cool Smashers, who finished the preliminaries with a 7-1 slate to enter the semis as the top seed, made light work of their rivals in their first three-set victory of the conference.

"Syempre happy kami kasi nanalo kami, wala namang problema kahit ilang set basta manalo. Pero syempre three sets, siguro nga nag-improve pa yung team namin based on sa eliminations so yun naman talaga yung hinahanap namin eh." said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses.

After cruising through the first two sets, Creamline fought back from a late deficit, 22-23, in the third salvo after Lindsey Vander Weide put the Angels ahead.

But a net touch from MJ Phillips and back-to-back points from Celine Domingo finished the job for the Cool Smashers.

Creamline thus gets the early lead with a 1-0 slate in the single round robin semifinals.

Four different Cool Smashers finished in twin-digit scoring led by guest player Yeliz Basa with 17 markers.

Jema Galanza added 14 markers while Alyssa Valdez and Celine Domingo added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Player of the Game Jia De Guzman took over for the playmaking duties with 19 excellent sets to go along with her four points.

Vander Weide paced Petro Gazz in the losing effort with 16 points.

Creamline plays the Cignal HD Spikers next on Sunday, November 27. Petro Gazz, meanwhile, looks to bounce back against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.