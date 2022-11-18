^

Sports

Asia executive says NBA open to 'work closer' with PBA, local hoops leagues

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 18, 2022 | 3:34pm
Asia executive says NBA open to 'work closer' with PBA, local hoops leagues
NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh watching a UAAP game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Thursday
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA has expressed openness to work together with the PBA and other local hoops leagues to boost basketball even more in the country.

During a media roundtable held at the NBA Philippines office in Taguig last Wednesday, NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh said that similar things can be applied to the Philippines as what the NBA did in Africa, where they recently established the Basketball African League (BAL).

"[The BAL] launched during the pandemic. It's a tremendous achievement for our BAL group to be able to do that. I think for the Philippines and Asia Pacific, what I can say is that we're very supportive of the local leagues here," said Sheikh.

"If there's an opportunity to work closer with the PBA, for example, or other leagues across Asia Pacific, the NBA is very open to that," he continued.

Within the region, leagues like the Japan B. League, the Korean Basketball League, among others, have already joined forces with the PBA to form the East Asia Super League to strengthen the sport in the continent.

Through close relationships with the different local leagues, Sheikh said, the NBA will be able to lend a helping hand to further forward the sport.

Sheikh, however, admitted that the pandemic stalled any development in the relationships with the NBA and leagues in Asia.

But with the country's hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, along with Indonesia and Japan, the newly minted NBA executive is optimistic of the future.

"It has been over the past three years, challenging given games and live events were suspended. Just this year some of the local leagues have resumed. It’ll take some time for the schedules to get back up to speed." said Sheikh.

"Once the FIBA world cup happens, that’s a tremendous time for all interested parties around basketball in the Asia Pacific region including the Philippines or Japan or Indonesia will come together and work together to make the future of basketball strong and bright." he added.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes
play

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto makes solid return as Adelaide nips Melbourne

Kai Sotto makes solid return as Adelaide nips Melbourne

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Sotto, who just came back from a tour with Gilas Pilipinas, scored eight points, four rebounds, an assist, and a steal in...
Sports
fbtw

No love for Amores

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The recent incident involving Jose Rizal varsity basketball player John Amores has sparked a clamor for a serious investigation into what led to the brawl, how it could’ve been avoided, the issue of escalation...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International enters Dota2 scene

Blacklist International enters Dota2 scene

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
This comes a week after Gutierrez shared his intentions of forming a Philippine "redeem team" in the title.
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles keep pace with leaders, send UST to brink

Blue Eagles keep pace with leaders, send UST to brink

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Ateneo rode another third quarter run where they outscored the Tigers, 27-10, for the period to improve to 7-3.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lascu&ntilde;a crushes Jahns; Harmie pulls off &lsquo;miracle&rsquo; shot in the rain

Lascuña crushes Jahns; Harmie pulls off ‘miracle’ shot in the rain

1 hour ago
Constantino trailed majority of the way, the last on the island green No. 17 which she conceded after Malixi hit her tee-shot...
Sports
fbtw
Back-to-back or Destiny?: Kaya FC, Nomads dispute AIA 7s crown

Back-to-back or Destiny?: Kaya FC, Nomads dispute AIA 7s crown

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Kaya finished the elimination round with a 6-1 record, good for first though, tied with Azzurri Verde on account of goal difference....
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Winston hopeful to return in crucial clash vs UP

La Salle's Winston hopeful to return in crucial clash vs UP

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Barring any hitches, the Archers could welcome MVP frontrunner Schonny Winston (calf) back as early as Sunday while the Falcons...
Sports
fbtw
Saso wobbles in CME Globe Tour as Ko takes command

Saso wobbles in CME Globe Tour as Ko takes command

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
The 2021 US Women’s Open champion did fight back with birdies on Nos. 5 and 6, but dropped two strokes on the tough...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Spencer relishes having career game with mom in the stands

UP's Spencer relishes having career game with mom in the stands

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Even more than the stats that copped him Player of the Game honors, Spencer celebrated being able to show off his best with...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with