Asia executive says NBA open to 'work closer' with PBA, local hoops leagues

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA has expressed openness to work together with the PBA and other local hoops leagues to boost basketball even more in the country.

During a media roundtable held at the NBA Philippines office in Taguig last Wednesday, NBA Asia Managing Director Ramez Sheikh said that similar things can be applied to the Philippines as what the NBA did in Africa, where they recently established the Basketball African League (BAL).

"[The BAL] launched during the pandemic. It's a tremendous achievement for our BAL group to be able to do that. I think for the Philippines and Asia Pacific, what I can say is that we're very supportive of the local leagues here," said Sheikh.

"If there's an opportunity to work closer with the PBA, for example, or other leagues across Asia Pacific, the NBA is very open to that," he continued.

Within the region, leagues like the Japan B. League, the Korean Basketball League, among others, have already joined forces with the PBA to form the East Asia Super League to strengthen the sport in the continent.

Through close relationships with the different local leagues, Sheikh said, the NBA will be able to lend a helping hand to further forward the sport.

Sheikh, however, admitted that the pandemic stalled any development in the relationships with the NBA and leagues in Asia.

But with the country's hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, along with Indonesia and Japan, the newly minted NBA executive is optimistic of the future.

"It has been over the past three years, challenging given games and live events were suspended. Just this year some of the local leagues have resumed. It’ll take some time for the schedules to get back up to speed." said Sheikh.

"Once the FIBA world cup happens, that’s a tremendous time for all interested parties around basketball in the Asia Pacific region including the Philippines or Japan or Indonesia will come together and work together to make the future of basketball strong and bright." he added.