Creamline, Choco Mucho rekindle sibling rivalry in pivotal PVL duel

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 4:09pm
The Choco Mucho Flying Titans and the Creamline Cool Smashers collide in a pivotal match in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena
Games Thursday
(Mall of Asia Arena)

2:30 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs PLDT
5:30 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs Creamline 
 
MANILA, Philippines — Expect a record crowd as Creamline clashes with sister team Choco Mucho in a crucial Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference elimination round game at the MOA Arena.

While the Cool Smashers’ place in the semifinals was already secured with a league-best 6-1 record, the Flying Titans have a 3-3 slate and in dire need of sweeping their last two games, including this one at 5:30 p.m., to have a chance at a semis spot.

Tickets were reportedly all sold out days before the much-anticipated showdown between the country’s most popular teams that are both owned by the Rebisco brand.

So enamoured were Philippine volleyball fans to the sibling rivalry that their duel at Mall of Asia last April 3 drew a record crowd of 16,687 fans based on league projections or 14,432 based on SM’s official count.

Either way, both were the most in league history including the old V-League days. 

That is because Creamline and Choco Mucho have the who’s who of the sport in the land with Alyssa Valdez still the undisputed face of Philippine volleyball and biggest crowd-drawer.

Jia de Guzman, Michele Gumabao, Risa Sato, Ced Domingo and Tots Carlos also draws most of the attention for Creamline while Deanna Wong, Bea de Leon, Kat Tolentino, Denden Revilla, Maddie Madayag, Des Cheng and Pongay Gaston have elicited the most cheers on the side of Choco Mucho.

Meanwhile, PLDT (3-4) fights for dear semis life as it shoots for win against No. 2 Chery Tiggo (5-2) at 2:30 p.m.

The High Speed Hitters stayed alive after spanking sister squad the Cignal HD Spikers, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21, Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

They would need that kind of resolve against a tough Chery Tiggo.

“We still have a chance so we need to go for it and work harder,” said PLDT coach George Pascua.

