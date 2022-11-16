^

Amores officially sacked from JRU Bombers, faces suspension in classes

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 16, 2022 | 1:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jose Rizal University has meted additional sanctions on player John Amores following his infamous rampage in an NCAA game against the College of St. Benilde Blazers last week.

Amores, who was already indefinitely suspended by the NCAA for his role in the incident that saw three Blazers absorb punches, has been removed from the team.

In a statement Wednesday, JRU said Amores will no longer be part of the Heavy Bombers and will also be stripped of his privileges as a student-athlete.

He is likewise suspended from his classes and has been required to undergo community service.

JRU added they have set up a program within the university to help student-athletes in terms of their mental health.

“Mr. Amores will also be provided counseling and help to cope with the strain of what has taken place in his young life,” the statement read.

“The University is furthermore working with its Athletics Office, the coaching staff, and the members of the team to ensure their developmental needs to mitigate and prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future.”

Amores is currently facing a myriad of cases because of the incident. The University of the Philippines had filed a criminal complaint against Amores for an earlier incident where Amores punched UP’s Mark Belmonte in a preseason game.

As of press time, JRU is playing a game against the LPU Pirates. The Heavy Bombers are already out of the Final Four race and sport a 6-9 record for the season.

Philstar
