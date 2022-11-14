Manila Nomads Braves stuns Azzurri Verde in AIA 7s football semis

MANILA, Philippines – Is it the upset of the tournament? Or was a clear lane given to Kaya to defend their AIA 7s Women’s Division One title?

Or are the Manila Nomads Braves a team of destiny?

In the third minute of Golden Goal time, Rileah Ortega beat her defenders to head in a cross into the top corner for the winning goal. She was mobbed by her teammates as it sent the Manila Nomads Braves into the finals against Kaya.

Kaya dispatched Manila Nomads, 3-1, behind goals from Shelah Cadag, Bhebe Lemoran and Dionesa Tolentin to make a return trip to the finals that will be held this coming Sunday, November 20.

Joyce Semacio was the only player from Manila Nomads to find the back of the net.

“We fielded only eight players,” said Manila Nomads Braves coach Shane Cosgrove. “Six of them were outfield players and two keepers. So essentially, we played without any substitutes.”

In the quarterfinals of women’s division one football, Kaya blanked Maharlika Manila, 3-0, while Manila Nomads Braves scored a 2-1 decision over Azzurri SC-C.

The coast, however, isn’t clear for Kaya. Their last two losses were inflicted by Manila Nomads Braves including this elimination round, 2-1, last September 12.