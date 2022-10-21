Filipinas' World Cup draw to be aired live on Premier Sports Channel

The Philippine women's national football team celebrate during their AFF Women's Championship final against Thailand at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines – The excitement is on for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Following the deciding of the four pots last October 13, the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup draw will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 (Manila time), at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand. It will be televised live on Tap Sports, Premier Football, Premier Sports, and Premier Sports 2 on Skycable and Cignal, as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

Two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Carli Lloyd and CNN sports anchor Amanda Davies lead a star-studded lineup of football luminaries who will participate in the draw.

Other draw assistants include former Football Fern Maia Jackman, former Matilda Julie Dolan, former England international and current television pundit Ian Wright, FIFA 2002 World Cup champion Gilberto Silva, former American internationalist Alexei Lalas, and former Cameroon star Geremi.

“Given the expanded format of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, there is going to be even more excitement globally when the eyes of the football world focus on Auckland this Saturday,” said Lloyd. “With new nations participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time, I am excited to play a part in a draw that will bring smiles to every corner of the globe.

A total of 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four following the draw.

Prior to the draw, all teams were allocated into pots based on their FIFA ranking as of October 13.

Pot 1 is reserved for hosts Australia and New Zealand and the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 3 are based on descending rankings with three placeholder spots placed in Pot 4 to represent the teams hoping to qualify via the playoffs.

The Philippines was placed in Pot 4 along with Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and including three playoff winners that have yet to be determined.

The Women’s World Cup will be held from July 20 to August 20.