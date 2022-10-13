Flying Titans claim first win at expense of reeling Cargo Movers

MANILA, Philippines — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans barged into the win column of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference after a four-set victory over the F2 Cargo Movers, 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

Choco Mucho saved back-to-back set points in the fourth with a 4-0 finishing kick to keep the undermanned Cargo Movers winless in two outings.

With the fourth set knotted at 24-all, F2 setter Iris Tolenada was called for the net touch to send the Flying Titans to match point.

Lindsay Stalzer was then blocked by Isa Molde to seal the victory for Choco Mucho.

Odina Aliyeva did the heavy lifting for the Flying Titans with 27 points. Kat Tolentino and Bea De Leon added 11 markers each to pace the locals.

Player of the Game Denden Lazaro-Revilla provided tremendous floor defense for Choco Mucho with 26 excellent digs and 11 excellent receptions.

F2, which is still missing a legitimate libero with Ara Galang filling the role with both CJ Saga and Dawn Macandili sidelined due to injury, were paced by Stalzer with 26 markers.

Kalei Mau added 15 points as the second F2 player in twin-digit scoring.

Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro commended his players for the tough fight against F2.

"Every game is gonna be a tough game for us. Sabi ko lang kanina we have to want it more. And sabi ko sa mga players ko na keep the faith and let’s work together. Nag-deliver naman," he said.

Choco Mucho plays the PLDT High Speed Hitters next on Thursday, October 20.

F2, meanwhile, continue to search for their first win against the United Auctioneers Army on Tuesday, October 18.