MPBL: San Juan, Pasig, Bataan down opponents

MANILA, Philippines — The San Juan Knights warmed up in the second half to subdue the Mindoro Tamaraws, 74-62, on Tuesday to gain ground in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

Powered by Michael Calisaan and Patrick Sleat, San Juan dropped 28 points in the third quarter to seize control, 58-49, en route to their 19th win in 22 starts in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 26-team tournament.

The Bataan Risers leaned on a 3-pointer by Yves Sazon with 11.3 seconds left to stun the Batangas City Tanduay Athletics, 65-63, and improve to 10-13 in the nightcap.

Sazon's open jumper complemented the 15-point — including two charities with 22.7 seconds to go — seven-rebound effort of Edrian Ramirez, who was chosen Best Player over Joshua Gallano, who tallied with 12 points, four rebounds and two assists; Alfred Flores, who finished with 11 points and two assists; and Sazon, who recorded 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Batangas City tasted its second straight defeat and skidded to 16-5, good for the fourth spot in the South Division playoff chase.

The Athletics drew 16 points, three rebounds and two blocks from Jhan Nermal, who, however, muffed two free throws in the last 1:19; and 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals from Jeckster Apinan.

San Juan climbed to solo second behind Abra (21-2) and ahead of Caloocan (18-3) in the chase for the top four spots and the home court advantage in the quarterfinal playoffs of the North Division.

Sleat, who bundled seven points to pad San Juan's lead to 58-47 with 1:38 left, posted 13 points, six rebounds and two steals; while Calisaan wound up with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Harold Alarcon, however, edged them for Best Player honors with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Mindoro, which led at 31-22, dropped to 12-11 and joint seventh with Basilan despite Jayjay Caspe's 20 points, including five triples, four rebounds, two assists and two steals; Jonas Tibayan's 10 points and 10 rebounds; and JC Recto's 10 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Pasig subdues Marikina

Pasig City pulled away in the third quarter and subdued Marikina, 92-80, in the first game to level its slate at 11-11 and secure a spot in the play-in among teams ranked 7th to 10th after the eliminations.

Triples by Jhapz Bautista and John Felix Corpuz sandwiched a 15-4 run that pushed the Pasiguenos ahead, 69-48, for good.

Jacob Galicia paced Pasig with 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, but yielded Best Player honors to homegrown Jerome Garcia, with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Warlo Batac also shone for Pasig with 17 points, seven assists, four steals and six rebounds, followed by Bautista with 14 points, six steals, five assists and four rebounds; and Corpuz, with 11 points and four rebounds.

The Pasiguenos converted 7-of-24 triple attempts for 29.2%, which turned out to be the big difference as the Shoemasters could only nail 1 of 13 for 7.7%.

Marikina bowed out of playoff contention with a 7-17 slate despite Eroll Soriano's 23 points and 12 rebounds; JR Alabanza's 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks; and Gjerald Wilson's 12 points, five assists and three rebounds.

The tournament returns to the Paco Arena in Manila on Thursday, featuring games between Imus and also-ran Negros at 3 p.m.; Ilagan Isabela and Abra at 5 p.m.; and Batangas and Manila at 7 p.m. (Pool story)