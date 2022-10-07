^

Thunder silence Sotto, 36ers with 33-point rout

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 7, 2022 | 10:45am
Thunder silence Sotto, 36ers with 33-point rout
Kai Sotto
Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines – The Oklahoma City Thunder humbled Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers after their stunner over the Phoenix Suns with a 131-98 blowout in the NBL X NBA preseason games held at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The Thunder, who featured former 36ers star Josh Giddey, led the game wire-to-wire and ballooned their lead to as big as 40 points.

At the end of the opening quarter, Oklahoma City was clearly in control, 35-16.

Though fielding only an 11-man roster, all Thunder players scored in the convincing win, with Giddey finishing with 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and two blocks.

Tre Mann and Lindy Waters paced Oklahoma City with 26 and 23 points, respectively, in Adelaide's drubbing.

Meanwhile, Sotto was also limited as he only tallied four rebounds in less than nine minutes of play.

He fired off three shots in the preseason game but was unable to sink a bucket as he finished the game scoreless.

Craig Randall paced Adelaide in the losing effort with 27 markers.

The 36ers thus split their NBA preseason games, 1-1.

They open their 2022 NBL season next Thursday, October 13, against the Tasmania JackJumpers.

