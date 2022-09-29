UAAP 85 women's hoops games get weekend TV airtime

MANILA, Philippines — The UAAP women's basketball tournament will be getting some much-needed airtime during the league's 85th season tipping on Saturday, October 1.

This as the UAAP announced on Wednesday that for the first time in the league's history, women's games will be broadcasted live on television during the elimination round.

Weekend games of the women's tournament, headlined by six-time defending champions NU Lady Bulldogs, are penciled in for coverage on cable TV's UAAP Varsity Channel.

NU plays their season opener at 8 a.m Sunday, October 2, at the Mall of Asia Arena against the UE Lady Warriors where they will be gunning for their 97th straight win — the longest running win streak in the league's existence.

The opening day will see the Adamson Lady Falcons go up against the UST Golden Tigresses in the first game of UAAP 5-on-5 women's action since 2019 at 8 a.m.

This will be followed by the UP Fighting Maroons testing their mettle against the De La Salle Lady Archers.

Meanwhile, the FEU Lady Tamaraws face off against the Ateneo Blue Eagles in Sunday's second game.

UAAP women's hoops will follow the same schedule and format as their male counterparts with Wednesday quadruple headers happening at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Weekend games, meanwhile, will be held in the same venue where the men's games will be played.

During the abbreviated UAAP Season 84 earlier this year, the women's 5-on-5 tournament was not held due to pandemic constraints. Women's 3x3 was played with the Lady Bulldogs emerging as champions.