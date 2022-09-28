Chase for No. 1 spot continues in last week of MPL Season 10

MANILA, Philippines — Four teams are locked in a race to finish the regular season of Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 10 at No. 1.

Similar to last season, the first- and third-ranked teams will decide the placement of lower-ranked teams for the first and second matches of the playoffs — an advantage teams include in their strategies.

Currently, ECHO is holding on to the top position with 23 points, coming from a three-match win streak, all 2-0 sweeps. They have three matches left (against RSG, Nexplay EVOS and Blacklist International).

Tied with 22 points each are Smart Omega and Blacklist International. Smart Omega only has one more match-up (against BREN Esports) and hopes to add on to their points, while Blacklist International will have three opportunities to increase their lead with their remaining match-ups against TNC, RSG and ECHO.

ONIC Philippines suffered back-to-back sweeps at the hands of Smart Omega and Blacklist International, dropping them to fourth place at 21 points. They still have a chance, though slim, to top the leaderboard if they sweep TNC Predator in their last remaining match-up and if all the teams above them will lose their matches.

Rounding up the teams heading to the playoffs, RSG and BREN Esports are tied at 18 points and could still see a change in rankings if they win their remaining matches. Returning to the playoffs after two seasons of being eliminated in the group stages, BREN Esports hopes to add to their two-game winning streak against Smart Omega and Nexplay EVOS. Meanwhile, defending champions RSG need to snap their two-game losing streak against Nexplay EVOS, ECHO and Blacklist International if they hope to secure a playoffs advantage.

The regular season of MPL PH Season 10 continues Friday, September 30, with BREN Esports against Smart Omega at 5 p.m. followed by TNC versus ONIC Philippines at 7:30 p.m. After matches last September 25 were postponed due to Typhoon Karding, the last week of the Regular Season of MPL PH Season 10 will see four days of matches, concluding on Monday, October 3, following the previously postponed schedule.