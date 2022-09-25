Angel Canino pumped to finally join La Salle 'ates' in Shakey's Super League

MANILA, Philippines — After making waves in high school volleyball, La Salle Lady Spikers rookie Angel Canino finally has the chance to strut her stuff in the big leagues as she is slated to play for the Taft squad in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Preseason Championship.

Canino, who helped La Salle Zobel win the UAAP girls' volleyball crown in UAAP Season 81, expressed her excitement to now be part of the seniors squad of the collegiate powerhouse.

"Super excited po kasi first time ko rin makakasama yung mga ates, first time din ako makita ng mga tao kasama yung mga ates," Canino told media on Saturday.

"For almost three years na hindi ako naglaro na may kasamang teammates kasi nga dahil sa pandemic. So sobrang excited and na-enjoy ko yung moment na ito kasi para sa akin, special din po para sa team na ito, and also sa coaches," she added.

In her first year of college, Canino said that the transition has been quite easy for her with the help of her teammates and the coaching staff at La Salle.

This led her to reportedly jelling well with the rest of the Lady Spikers.

"Sobrang smooth po ng transition ko from Zobel to DLSU kasi dahil sa mga ates and mga coaches, sobrang approachable nila. Every time na may problema, or every time na may troubles inside the court, makakausap or naco-communicate namin agad kaya sobrang smooth." said Canino.

But Canino admitted that she is nursing an injury but is doing well enough to play for the Lady Spikers. They make their SSL debut against the FEU Lady Tamaraws on October 1.

Knowing the championship calibre of the Lady Spikers, the young star hopes to win all the marbles even in the preseason.

"Siyempre yung goal po namin as a team is mag-champion. Kailangan namin mag-jell as a new team talaga kasi marami din ang nawala from the past [UAAP] Season 84, yung goal namin isa't-isa lalo na din po ako, gusto ko maka-contribute lalo na sa team." said Canino.