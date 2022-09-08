^

Navy finally wins as OLFU, UMak tighten grip on top spots in Ballout Hoops

Philstar.com
September 8, 2022 | 2:38pm
Navy finally wins as OLFU, UMak tighten grip on top spots in Ballout Hoops
Vince Delaten (in white)
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Navy is winless no more in the Ballout Hoops Luzon Open Challenge.  

The Sealions finally snapped a long losing skid in the Luzon-wide tournament and caught a big fish in the process, whipping the MPAMS-San Mateo Saints, 102-91, just recently at the University of Makati Gym.

Playing with only nine men, the Sealions got 20-plus productions from three players — Rubi Darang, Rocky Antonares and team captain Vince Dalaten to guide Navy to its first win in seven games.

Darang, the lefty guard, finished with 29 points as he engaged Mar Villahermosa in a shootout.

Villahermosa led all scorers with 32 points, but it was Darang, who got the job done for his team as he also dished out seven assists while also pulled down seven rebounds.

Antonares had a double-double performance as he muscled his way for 21 points and 13 rebounds while Dalaten contributed 20 points and had a near triple-double performance as he also tallied 10 rebounds to go along with eight assists.

Following the loss, MPAMS-San Mateo slipped to second spot of the provincial division of the tournament, this after KalosPh-Our Lady of Fatima Antipolo brought down fellow collegiate-based squad AMA University QC, 70-62.

Kobi Davis had another monster performance, finishing with 17 points and 14 rebounds while also adding three blocks to lead the way for the Phoenix, who now climbed into the lead of the provincial division, improving their record to 6-2 in the tournament sponsored by One4BF, Chachago, Motolite, Detail Avenue, Snazzy, Mighty Sports Apparel, Mt. Fuji Restaurant, Disenyo Footwear, Lana 300 Magneisum Oil and Nestea Iced Tea.

MPAMS-San Mateo dropped to 6-3 for second place in the tournament supported by MDC, the league’s official ball and KalosPh, our official outfitter.

Jack Robin Hoyohoy made his debut for Our Lady of Fatima and came up with solid numbers in his first game. He had 13 points, five rebounds and a steal.

With Davis and Hoyohoy taking over, it was enough to make up for the sub-par games of Marvel Joy Jimenez and Andrei Romero, who combined for only eight points.

University of Makati continued to solidify its hold of the top spot in the NCR division by dumping Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte, 73-65.

Just as expected, Kenz Diokno presided on the Herons’ offense as he pumped in 18 points along with eight rebounds and six assists in another all-around performance.

Enzo Montecastro added 14 points while Janlourd Nepomuceno tallied 11 for University of Makati, which improved its win-loss record to 6-1.

fbtw
