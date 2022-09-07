^

Sports

PBA 3x3 chief Bachmann named UAAP hoops commissioner

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 3:18pm
PBA 3x3 chief Bachmann named UAAP hoops commissioner
Richard Bachmann
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — PBA 3x3 chairman Richard "Dickie" Bachmann has been appointed commissioner for UAAP basketball for Season 85 and 86, the league announced on Wednesday.

Season hosts Adamson University chose Bachmann with the rest of the UAAP Board of Managing Directors.

Bachmann is an alumnus of De La Salle University and played for the Green Archers.

"It's like going full circle, starting out as a player to an assistant coach then, later on, team manager and team governor and now to a commissioner, I'm really blessed and grateful for this opportunity. And the UAAP was the place it all started for me, that's what excites me the most," said Bachmann.

"We are excited to have him and see him execute his expertise and vision for our basketball tournaments, not just this season but also for UAAP Season 86." said UAAP Season 85 President Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM.

Bachmann's term was extended to two years to have "continuity" in the league's growth, with an emphasis on officiating.

"My main task is improving the officiating of the league, a one-year term on any commissioner is not enough. There should be continuity through training and they also need to call some games outside of the UAAP which will be also supervised by us," said Bachmann.

UAAP Executive Director Rene "Rebo" Saguisag expressed desire to work with Bachmann i his goal.

"The UAAP is aligned with Commissioner Bachmann's vision of referee development. With his recommendation, we will have him on board for the next two UAAP seasons. This is not just for the UAAP but for the entire collegiate basketball landscape, and perhaps the nation's as well. The UAAP is very excited to have continuity and, hopefully, synergy with the other leagues in creating a harmonious environment for our student-hoopers, coaches, officials, and our staff," he said.

Bachmann is already in the process of selecting the pool of referees that will oversee the league's tournaments.

He also said that he is set to consult with each of the eight member schools as to how the league can improve.

"I'm going to meet each team. I would rather go to each school and meet each head coach to know their experiences from past seasons. I'm going to listen to them and see the positives and negatives of past seasons so we can improve on those," said Bachmann.

The UAAP hoops tournament for both men's and women's will begin on Saturday, October 1. This will be the first time the women's tiff will be held since UAAP Season 82.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala enters US Open juniors Round of 16

Alex Eala enters US Open juniors Round of 16

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala breezed through the Round of 16 of the US Open junior championships, churning out a 6-2, 6-3 win over Slovakia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls avert disaster vs Samoa for 2-0 start in FIBA U18 Asian Championship

Gilas girls avert disaster vs Samoa for 2-0 start in FIBA U18 Asian Championship

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
After squandering a lead as big as 18 points, six straight points by Louna Ozar in the endgame fended off a pesky Samoa ...
Sports
fbtw
MPL Philippines opens nominations for inaugural Hall of Legends

MPL Philippines opens nominations for inaugural Hall of Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Until October 7, fans may nominate 10 MPL PH athletes via posting on either Facebook or TikTok. The post is not limited to...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao eyes boxing return with Saudi exhibition fight

Pacquiao eyes boxing return with Saudi exhibition fight

22 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao, who retired from boxing last year for a tilt at the Philippines presidency, told AFP on Tuesday that he is...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Trash talking gains notoriety in esports

Trash talking gains notoriety in esports

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
The complicated relationship between esports and trash talking gets a share of the spotlight in the ongoing Mobile Legends:...
Sports
fbtw
House bill seeks to declare October as National Esports Month

House bill seeks to declare October as National Esports Month

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
A bill submitted in Congress last August hopes to battle the negative image plaguing esports.
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist back on top after first half of MPL Season 10

Blacklist back on top after first half of MPL Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
After back-to-back loses in the previous week, Blacklist International reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the end of the first half...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC rises to top as Blacklist hits losing streak in Week 3 of MPL Season 10

ONIC rises to top as Blacklist hits losing streak in Week 3 of MPL Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
Dark horse ONIC Philippines has taken down champions Blacklist International and Smart Omega to take the No. 1 spot in...
Sports
fbtw
New adventure awaits as Playpark&rsquo;s 'Dream of a New World' announces closed beta test

New adventure awaits as Playpark’s 'Dream of a New World' announces closed beta test

12 days ago
Playpark’s newest mobile RPG title Dream of a New World (DNW) will open the doors of Mulland for a Closed Beta Test...
Sports
fbtw
Genshin Impact crosses reality with event at SM Mall of Asia

Genshin Impact crosses reality with event at SM Mall of Asia

By Michelle Lojo | August 23, 2022 - 11:06am
Genshin Impact's main travel system, the Teleport Waypoint, which allows players to move from one area to another with just...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with