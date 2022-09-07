PBA 3x3 chief Bachmann named UAAP hoops commissioner

MANILA, Philippines — PBA 3x3 chairman Richard "Dickie" Bachmann has been appointed commissioner for UAAP basketball for Season 85 and 86, the league announced on Wednesday.

Season hosts Adamson University chose Bachmann with the rest of the UAAP Board of Managing Directors.

Bachmann is an alumnus of De La Salle University and played for the Green Archers.

"It's like going full circle, starting out as a player to an assistant coach then, later on, team manager and team governor and now to a commissioner, I'm really blessed and grateful for this opportunity. And the UAAP was the place it all started for me, that's what excites me the most," said Bachmann.

"We are excited to have him and see him execute his expertise and vision for our basketball tournaments, not just this season but also for UAAP Season 86." said UAAP Season 85 President Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM.

Bachmann's term was extended to two years to have "continuity" in the league's growth, with an emphasis on officiating.

"My main task is improving the officiating of the league, a one-year term on any commissioner is not enough. There should be continuity through training and they also need to call some games outside of the UAAP which will be also supervised by us," said Bachmann.

UAAP Executive Director Rene "Rebo" Saguisag expressed desire to work with Bachmann i his goal.

"The UAAP is aligned with Commissioner Bachmann's vision of referee development. With his recommendation, we will have him on board for the next two UAAP seasons. This is not just for the UAAP but for the entire collegiate basketball landscape, and perhaps the nation's as well. The UAAP is very excited to have continuity and, hopefully, synergy with the other leagues in creating a harmonious environment for our student-hoopers, coaches, officials, and our staff," he said.

Bachmann is already in the process of selecting the pool of referees that will oversee the league's tournaments.

He also said that he is set to consult with each of the eight member schools as to how the league can improve.

"I'm going to meet each team. I would rather go to each school and meet each head coach to know their experiences from past seasons. I'm going to listen to them and see the positives and negatives of past seasons so we can improve on those," said Bachmann.

The UAAP hoops tournament for both men's and women's will begin on Saturday, October 1. This will be the first time the women's tiff will be held since UAAP Season 82.