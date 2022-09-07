^

Sports

UAAP set for 2nd straight season in 2022

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 2:58pm
UAAP set for 2nd straight season in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) ushers in its second straight season this year on October 1, hoping to swing back to a full calendar after a compressed edition last time out.

The full list of events is yet to be announced later this month but hopes are high for the UAAP – with Cignal TV as official broadcast partner – to pull off a complete comeback this Season 85 after staging only eight events in Season 84.

"Our student-athletes have been waiting for their moment, some yet to return to the playing field since 2019. Together with Cignal, we are hoping and praying that we are allowed to have the full calendar back this season,” said UAAP Season 85 president Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM of host Adamson University.

Last March, the premier collegiate league came back from a two-year hiatus albeit under a  condensed format for limited events in men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s chess, poomsae and men’s beach volleyball plus the mid-season spectacle cheerdance competition.

It was held from March to June with University of the Philippines and National U making history in the centerpiece men’s basketball and women’s volleyball events, respectively.

UP ended its 36-year UAAP basketball title drought over three-time champion Ateneo while NU blanked La Salle in the women’s volleyball finals to complete a 16-0 sweep for its first title in 65 years. Santo Tomas was named the general for the fifth straight season.

This time with only four months of break, the UAAP dives back into action with far more noble cause than just the return of a full-swing calendar with a theme of “Rise as One”.

"After the last UAAP Season made us Fully Alive and created Champions for Life, UAAP Season 85 is hoping to call the entire community to Rise As One," added Fr. Suan.

"It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic happened and has yet to end. Together, we are looking to rise as a nation, helping build a better future for a brighter tomorrow,” he added.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

Ex-Ateneo volleyball star transfers to Maccabi Hod Hashron in Israel

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The 6’8” Koyfman played middle blocker for Kfar Saba and will man the same slot with his new team. 
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala enters US Open juniors Round of 16

Alex Eala enters US Open juniors Round of 16

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala breezed through the Round of 16 of the US Open junior championships, churning out a 6-2, 6-3 win over Slovakia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls avert disaster vs Samoa for 2-0 start in FIBA U18 Asian Championship

Gilas girls avert disaster vs Samoa for 2-0 start in FIBA U18 Asian Championship

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
After squandering a lead as big as 18 points, six straight points by Louna Ozar in the endgame fended off a pesky Samoa ...
Sports
fbtw
MPL Philippines opens nominations for inaugural Hall of Legends

MPL Philippines opens nominations for inaugural Hall of Legends

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Until October 7, fans may nominate 10 MPL PH athletes via posting on either Facebook or TikTok. The post is not limited to...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao eyes boxing return with Saudi exhibition fight

Pacquiao eyes boxing return with Saudi exhibition fight

22 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao, who retired from boxing last year for a tilt at the Philippines presidency, told AFP on Tuesday that he is...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Trash talking gains notoriety in esports

Trash talking gains notoriety in esports

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
The complicated relationship between esports and trash talking gets a share of the spotlight in the ongoing Mobile Legends:...
Sports
fbtw
House bill seeks to declare October as National Esports Month

House bill seeks to declare October as National Esports Month

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
A bill submitted in Congress last August hopes to battle the negative image plaguing esports.
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist back on top after first half of MPL Season 10

Blacklist back on top after first half of MPL Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
After back-to-back loses in the previous week, Blacklist International reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the end of the first half...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC rises to top as Blacklist hits losing streak in Week 3 of MPL Season 10

ONIC rises to top as Blacklist hits losing streak in Week 3 of MPL Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
Dark horse ONIC Philippines has taken down champions Blacklist International and Smart Omega to take the No. 1 spot in...
Sports
fbtw
New adventure awaits as Playpark&rsquo;s 'Dream of a New World' announces closed beta test

New adventure awaits as Playpark’s 'Dream of a New World' announces closed beta test

12 days ago
Playpark’s newest mobile RPG title Dream of a New World (DNW) will open the doors of Mulland for a Closed Beta Test...
Sports
fbtw
Genshin Impact crosses reality with event at SM Mall of Asia

Genshin Impact crosses reality with event at SM Mall of Asia

By Michelle Lojo | August 23, 2022 - 11:06am
Genshin Impact's main travel system, the Teleport Waypoint, which allows players to move from one area to another with just...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with