UAAP set for 2nd straight season in 2022

MANILA, Philippines — The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) ushers in its second straight season this year on October 1, hoping to swing back to a full calendar after a compressed edition last time out.

The full list of events is yet to be announced later this month but hopes are high for the UAAP – with Cignal TV as official broadcast partner – to pull off a complete comeback this Season 85 after staging only eight events in Season 84.

"Our student-athletes have been waiting for their moment, some yet to return to the playing field since 2019. Together with Cignal, we are hoping and praying that we are allowed to have the full calendar back this season,” said UAAP Season 85 president Fr. Aldrin Suan, CM of host Adamson University.

Last March, the premier collegiate league came back from a two-year hiatus albeit under a condensed format for limited events in men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball, men’s and women’s chess, poomsae and men’s beach volleyball plus the mid-season spectacle cheerdance competition.

It was held from March to June with University of the Philippines and National U making history in the centerpiece men’s basketball and women’s volleyball events, respectively.

UP ended its 36-year UAAP basketball title drought over three-time champion Ateneo while NU blanked La Salle in the women’s volleyball finals to complete a 16-0 sweep for its first title in 65 years. Santo Tomas was named the general for the fifth straight season.

This time with only four months of break, the UAAP dives back into action with far more noble cause than just the return of a full-swing calendar with a theme of “Rise as One”.

"After the last UAAP Season made us Fully Alive and created Champions for Life, UAAP Season 85 is hoping to call the entire community to Rise As One," added Fr. Suan.

"It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic happened and has yet to end. Together, we are looking to rise as a nation, helping build a better future for a brighter tomorrow,” he added.