Beermen blast Castro-less Tropang Giga, force Game 7 in PBA Finals

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen pounced on the absence of Jayson Castro and an off game from Mikey Williams to repulse the TNT Tropang Giga, 114-96, in Game Six of the PBA Philippine Cup Final at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Friday.

With their backs against the wall, the Beermen zoomed from the get-go as they took a double-digit 40-24 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa fueled the strong start for the Beermen, who forced a winner-take-all Game Seven on Sunday.

Though missing Castro, who suffered a sprain in Game Five, TNT staged a fightback later in the game. In the third frame, the SMB lead was slashed to single digits, 62-71, courtesy of an and-one play by RR Pogoy.

But an 11-4 run, punctuated by a Tautuaa layup, pushed SMB's lead back to double digits, 82-66, with 3:02 left in the period.

Jericho Cruz then added to SMB's momentum with a buzzer-beating triple at the end of the third to give the Beermen a 24-point lead, 92-68.

That seemed to be the backbreaker for TNT as they were unable to cut into the lead anew in the final frame as SMB cruised to victory.

SMB's lead ballooned to as big as 30 late in the game.

Six different Beermen finished in twin-digit scoring led by Marcio Lassiter, who drilled six triples, with his 22 points.

June Mar Fajardo posted a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Simon Enciso and Perez added 20 markers each. Tautuaa contributed with 15 points.

Pogoy was the lone bright spot for TNT with 31 points. Ace guard Williams struggled with only two points on a dismal 1-of-13 shooting night.