The goals of Azkals Development Team striker Gio Pabualan

MANILA, Philippines – For 23-year-old Gio Pabualan, those early days when he grew up in Bukidnon seem so far away.

“Like a dream,” Pabualan described of this whirlwind ride. The game of football has taken him from Bukidnon to Far Eastern University in Manila to the Philippine U-19 team that competed in Indonesia several years ago and now, to the Azkals Development Team.

He was playing in the Alaska Cup representing Del Monte School when former FEU head coach Master Kim Chul Su recruited him and he moved to Manila to join the Tamaraws’ high school team. Now, he is with the ADT.

“Ang goal ko ngayon ay makapagtapos sa FEU (he is on his fourth year taking up Sports Science) para makakuha ng diploma. Kung kaya, makakuha ng UAAP football championship para sa FEU tapos maglaro ng professional football,” said the striker.

He, of course, hopes to make it to the senior Azkals team.

A scoring sensation with FEU, Pabualan admits that the college game is far different from high school competition, which the FEU juniors squad has dominated for a decade now.

“Iba yung intensity ng college football,” he noted. However, the fact that he is with the ADT says something about his talent and potential.

“Malaking karangalan na kasama ako sa ADT tapos nandiyan si (team captain) Stephan Schrock sa team. Isa siyang legend. Naglaro sa Bundesliga at isa sa best sa Asya.”

The ADT currently totes a 1-1 record that is good for fifth spot in the ongoing Philippines Football League season. On Saturday, the youthful nationals will face fourth place Cebu that totes a similar win-loss slate.

Kaya is atop the league with a 4-0 record, United City is second at 2-1, and Stallions is at third with a 2-1 record.

“Kahit naman puro mga bata yung team ng ADT, may pressure pa rin,” admitted Pabualan. “Siyempre gusto mo makatulong sa team at gusto mo manalo. Importante rin meron kang team at personal goals. Motivation ‘yan to succeed.”