^

Sports

The goals of Azkals Development Team striker Gio Pabualan

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
September 2, 2022 | 11:30am
The goals of Azkals Development Team striker Gio Pabualan
Gio Pabualan
Tams Bookstore via Rick Olivares

MANILA, Philippines – For 23-year-old Gio Pabualan, those early days when he grew up in Bukidnon seem so far away.

“Like a dream,” Pabualan described of this whirlwind ride. The game of football has taken him from Bukidnon to Far Eastern University in Manila to the Philippine U-19 team that competed in Indonesia several years ago and now, to the Azkals Development Team.

He was playing in the Alaska Cup representing Del Monte School when former FEU head coach Master Kim Chul Su recruited him and he moved to Manila to join the Tamaraws’ high school team. Now, he is with the ADT.

“Ang goal ko ngayon ay makapagtapos sa FEU (he is on his fourth year taking up Sports Science) para makakuha ng diploma. Kung kaya, makakuha ng UAAP football championship para sa FEU tapos maglaro ng professional football,” said the striker.

He, of course, hopes to make it to the senior Azkals team. 

A scoring sensation with FEU, Pabualan admits that the college game is far different from high school competition, which the FEU juniors squad has dominated for a decade now. 

“Iba yung intensity ng college football,” he noted. However, the fact that he is with the ADT says something about his talent and potential. 

“Malaking karangalan na kasama ako sa ADT tapos nandiyan si (team captain) Stephan Schrock sa team. Isa siyang legend. Naglaro sa Bundesliga at isa sa best sa Asya.”

The ADT currently totes a 1-1 record that is good for fifth spot in the ongoing Philippines Football League season. On Saturday, the youthful nationals will face fourth place Cebu that totes a similar win-loss slate. 

Kaya is atop the league with a 4-0 record, United City is second at 2-1, and Stallions is at third with a 2-1 record.

“Kahit naman puro mga bata yung team ng ADT, may pressure pa rin,” admitted Pabualan. “Siyempre gusto mo makatulong sa team at gusto mo manalo. Importante rin meron kang team at personal goals. Motivation ‘yan to succeed.”

AZKALS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NBA vet owns Pinoy restos

NBA vet owns Pinoy restos

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Bay Area Dragons import and five-year NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson feels right at home in the Philippines. He’s in town...
Sports
fbtw
Nationals buck slow start, turn back Troopers

Nationals buck slow start, turn back Troopers

20 hours ago
The Nationals went on a rampage in the fourth set, opening a 16-6 advantage on the way to a 25-12 tally for the win.
Sports
fbtw
Reports: Jazz star guard Mitchell headed to Cavaliers in trade

Reports: Jazz star guard Mitchell headed to Cavaliers in trade

3 hours ago
Three-time NBA All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers for three players...
Sports
fbtw
Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Good and bad news for the Philippine women’s volleyball team seeing action in the second edition of the ASEAN Grand...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline star Jia Morado-De Guzman hopes for 'long-term' program for Philippine volleyball

Creamline star Jia Morado-De Guzman hopes for 'long-term' program for Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
While she was satisfied with how the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) champions stepped up to the challenge, Morado-De Guzman...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

Lacsina leaves NU to turn pro with F2 Logistics

By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
Lacsina, who was pivotal in NU's sweep en route to the UAAP women's volleyball title in UAAP Season 84 earlier this year,...
Sports
fbtw
'All dead': the Munich Olympics massacre 50 years ago

'All dead': the Munich Olympics massacre 50 years ago

1 hour ago
AFP was the first news outlet to report on the tragic climax of the attack that shocked the world 50 years ago. Here's a look...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' Sofia Harrison inks deal with German club SV Werder Bremen

Filipinas' Sofia Harrison inks deal with German club SV Werder Bremen

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Harrison, 23, was part of the AFF Women's Championship-winning Filipinas earlier this year. She also won bronze in the 31st...
Sports
fbtw
Saso gets into the mix with 68; Pagdanganan heads to early exit

Saso gets into the mix with 68; Pagdanganan heads to early exit

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Yuka Saso checked an up-and-down start with three birdies in the last 10 holes as she put in a three-under 68 to trail joint...
Sports
fbtw
The goals of Azkals Development Team striker Gio Pabualan

The goals of Azkals Development Team striker Gio Pabualan

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
For 23-year-old Gio Pabualan, those early days when he grew up in Bukidnon seem so far away.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with