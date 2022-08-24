UAAP teams figure in Filoil cagefest semis

Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

3 p.m. – NU vs Adamson

5 p.m. – La Salle vs FEU

MANILA, Philippines – National University faces Adamson while fellow La Salle duels with Far Eastern University in an all-UAAP semifinals of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

NU and La Salle sport perfect slates so far since the elimination round, making them the heavy favorites over their separate opponents at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

The Bulldogs extended that unblemished campaign in the playoffs with a 75-64 win over San Sebastian College-Recoletos as the Green Archers followed suit by besting College of St. Benilde, 83-74, to advance in the Final Four.

Up against gritty and equally formidable UAAP foes this time however, both squads brace for heavy resistances.

"Kulang kami, pero ang gusto ko lang sa players ko kahit na maraming injury, kahit sino pwedeng mag-step up," said NU coach Jeff Napa as ace guard Steve Nash Enriquez has been ruled out of the rest of the Filoil tilt due to a hamstring injury.

“We can't be complacent even though we're undefeated. We have to be prepared at all times," noted La Salle’s Derrick Pumaren, whose wards are thriving so far despite a juggling act in the PBA D-League finals.

Adamson and FEU, for their parts, are keen on springing upsets to arrange a final battle of their own instead as part of their UAAP preparations.

"Slowly, the other guys are understanding yung need nila to perform kahit wala yung ibang players namin," shared coach Nash Racela after the Soaring Falcons fended off Lyceum, 83-71, in the other quarterfinal pairing.

“Malaking confidence boost ito para sa mga bata lalo na't we're showing how we can perform against dun sa mga inaasahan nating contenders," added coach Olsen Racela as FEU stunned UAAP champion University of the Philippines, 72-63, to advance.