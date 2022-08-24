^

Sports

UAAP teams figure in Filoil cagefest semis

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 1:26pm
UAAP teams figure in Filoil cagefest semis

Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)
3 p.m. – NU vs Adamson
5 p.m. – La Salle vs FEU

MANILA, Philippines – National University faces Adamson while fellow La Salle duels with Far Eastern University in an all-UAAP semifinals of the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

NU and La Salle sport perfect slates so far since the elimination round, making them the heavy favorites over their separate opponents at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

The Bulldogs extended that unblemished campaign in the playoffs with a 75-64 win over San Sebastian College-Recoletos as the Green Archers followed suit by besting College of St. Benilde, 83-74, to advance in the Final Four.

Up against gritty and equally formidable UAAP foes this time however, both squads brace for heavy resistances.

"Kulang kami, pero ang gusto ko lang sa players ko kahit na maraming injury, kahit sino pwedeng mag-step up," said NU coach Jeff Napa as ace guard Steve Nash Enriquez has been ruled out of the rest of the Filoil tilt due to a hamstring injury.

“We can't be complacent even though we're undefeated. We have to be prepared at all times," noted La Salle’s Derrick Pumaren, whose wards are thriving so far despite a juggling act in the PBA D-League finals.

Adamson and FEU, for their parts, are keen on springing upsets to arrange a final battle of their own instead as part of their UAAP preparations.

"Slowly, the other guys are understanding yung need nila to perform kahit wala yung ibang players namin," shared coach Nash Racela after the Soaring Falcons fended off Lyceum, 83-71, in the other quarterfinal pairing.

“Malaking confidence boost ito para sa mga bata lalo na't we're showing how we can perform against dun sa mga inaasahan nating contenders," added coach Olsen Racela as FEU stunned UAAP champion University of the Philippines, 72-63, to advance.

BASKETBALL

FILOIL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto: We&rsquo;ll show how good we are

Sotto: We’ll show how good we are

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Slotman Kai Sotto said hunger would be a major driving force for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

15 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis Crisologo “Chavit” Singson has advised former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U18 nips Chinese Taipei to sweep Group C

Gilas U18 nips Chinese Taipei to sweep Group C

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 clobbered Chinese Taipei, 84-73, and topped Group C via sweep at the close of the FIBA U18 Asian Championship...
Sports
fbtw

Pressure on Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
The pressure on Gilas to win or at least be competitive in battling Lebanon in Beirut tomorrow (9pm Lebanon time; 2am Friday Manila time) in the FIBA World Cup Asia fourth qualifying window is nerve-wracking.
Sports
fbtw
Durant set to stay with Nets after management talks

Durant set to stay with Nets after management talks

5 hours ago
Durant, who requested a trade from the club on June 30, met Nets chiefs in Los Angeles on Monday to discuss his future.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Nocos, Velez eye PPS junior tennis repeat

Nocos, Velez eye PPS junior tennis repeat

1 minute ago
Tiffany Nocos and John David Velez set out for another title crack in the premier division as the PPS-PEPP national juniors...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 15 minutes ago
After giving most of his young life to the game of basketball, Jan Kevin Lacap switched gears and joined the US Navy.
Sports
fbtw
UAAP teams figure in Filoil cagefest semis

UAAP teams figure in Filoil cagefest semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 minutes ago
National University faces Adamson while fellow La Salle duels with Far Eastern University in an all-UAAP semifinals of the...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas to play international friendly vs New Zealand in World Cup build-up

Filipinas to play international friendly vs New Zealand in World Cup build-up

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The AFF Women's Champions Philippine women's national football team returns to the pitch in September in an international...
Sports
fbtw

Taiwanese score grindout win vs Aussies

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Chinese Taipei is hot in chase of  bid to eclipse its best effort in the Asian Volleyball Confederation – a fourth-place finish – in the last edition of the biennial meet in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with