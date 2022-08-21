^

Sports

China dismantles youthful Koreans to open AVC Cup for Women bid

Philstar.com
August 21, 2022 | 3:32pm
China dismantles youthful Koreans to open AVC Cup for Women bid
Zhuang Yushan (center)
PNVF

MANILA, Philippines — China scored a quick 25-9, 25-8, 25-9 win over South Korea at the start of the 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Zhuang Yushan had 13 points, including eight in the third set, while Zhou Yetong and Hu Mingyuan added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Chinese.

Setter Sun Haiping was solid in the service area, drilling five of China's 13 service aces.

The Koreans are fielding in high school standouts who are getting a taste of high-level international play and were immediately tested by the Chinese. 

"The rest of the teams are all seniors while we are all young generation. So we will learn more and more throughout the competition," said South Korea playmaker Choi Yeonghye through an interpreter.

The Chinese outhit the Koreans, 38-16, and had recorded 10 blocks in the 69-minute match to open Pool A.

"They are strong, they have the height and everything. They gave us a hard time," said the 17-year old Choi, regarding the five-time AVC Cup for Women winners.  

Opposite spiker Choi Hosun led South Korea with seven kills while Kim Seyul chipped in three points. 

China shoots for its second straight win in the group against Vietnam at 1 p.m. on Monday, while South Korea will take on Iran in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jordan Clarkson chronicles first Gilas practice

Jordan Clarkson chronicles first Gilas practice

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Fil-Am Utah Jazz guard posted on his Instagram on Sunday a video that showed behind the scenes footage of his flight to...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo falls short in upset try in tune-up vs PBA guest team Bay Area

Ateneo falls short in upset try in tune-up vs PBA guest team Bay Area

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Dragons, who will compete in the PBA Governor's Cup this season, pushed their lead to as big as 22 points in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Austria wants Beermen to stay hungry against 'well-oiled' TNT in PBA finals

Austria wants Beermen to stay hungry against 'well-oiled' TNT in PBA finals

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Back in their first PBA final since 2019, Austria wants his team to forget of their erstwhile dominance in the conference...
Sports
fbtw
Mobile Legends World Championship heads to Indonesia

Mobile Legends World Championship heads to Indonesia

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Home to one of the biggest Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL), Indonesia's Mobile Legends scene saw a peak-concurrent...
Sports
fbtw
After Valdez, Sato also to sit out AVC Cup for Women

After Valdez, Sato also to sit out AVC Cup for Women

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Meanwhile, head coach Sherwin Meneses and acting captain Jia Morado-de Guzman are doubtful to be at the opening game for Creamline...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o comes up clutch vs La Salle as Marinero nears PBA D League title

Gomez de Liaño comes up clutch vs La Salle as Marinero nears PBA D League title

2 hours ago
Silenced all game long, the University of the Philippines guard uncorked six of the Skippers' last 10 points, including the...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay golfers stay in hunt for LPGA, Epson Tour Qualifying School Stage II

Pinay golfers stay in hunt for LPGA, Epson Tour Qualifying School Stage II

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Avaricio followed up her 69 at Dinah Shore and 71 at Arnold Palmer Signature course in Rancho Mirage, California with a 70...
Sports
fbtw
Usyk beats Joshua anew by split decision in heavyweight title fight

Usyk beats Joshua anew by split decision in heavyweight title fight

7 hours ago
Usyk, now unbeaten at 20-0 immediately called out Fury, who announced his latest retirement earlier this month but has signalled...
Sports
fbtw
Sangalang, Aguilar out

Sangalang, Aguilar out

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Just as NBA player Jordan Clarkson and towering Kai Sotto joined camp, Gilas Pilipinas finds itself facing frontcourt issues...
Sports
fbtw
Gan jungolf tees off at Riviera

Gan jungolf tees off at Riviera

16 hours ago
Some 100 junior golfers will tee off today for the first Oliver Gan Junior Golf Fellowship Invitational at The Riviera Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with