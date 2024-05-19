Bolts equalize vs Gin Kings despite Standhardinger's career-high 41 points

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts zapped the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 103-91, to tie their best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series at one game apiece Sunday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Meralco turned back a 41-point explosion of Christian Standhardinger to tie the series at 1-1.

Allein Maliksi provided the spark with 25 points for the Bolts.

With the Gin Kings trailing by one, 88-87, at the halfway mark of the fourth quarter, the victors unleashed a 10-2 run capped by a Cliff Hodge jumper to break the game wide open, 97-89, with three minutes to go.

A Mav Ahanmisi deuce halted the run, but Meralco was just too much as they clamped down on defense.

Back-to-back shots by Bong Quinto and Chris Banchero iced the game for the Bolts.

Meralco led by as much as 17 points, 60-43, in the third quarter, but it was erased by the spirited Ginebra run in the same frame.

Chris Newsome backstopped Maliksi's output with 20 points. Hodge and Banchero chipped in 13 and 11 markers, respectively.

Standhardinger scored the career-high 41 points, the most by a Ginebra local in the last two decades since Mark Caguioa's 45 points in 2006, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

Mav Ahanmisi added 14 in the losing effort.

Meralco head coach Luigi Trillo lauded his squad for the win, saying they were "more aligned" in Game 2.

Game 3 of the series will be on Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., at the Dasmarinas Arena.