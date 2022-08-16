^

Sports

Rain or Shine stars spearhead painting project in Quezon City school

Philstar.com
August 16, 2022 | 3:46pm
Rain or Shine stars spearhead painting project in Quezon City school
Rain or Shine star James Yap (sixth from left) joins teammates Gian Mamuyac (second from left) and Santi Santillan (seventh from left) during the ceremonial painting where they were also joined by school principal Adora Teaño and the officials of the JJLHS Alumni Association.

MANILA, Philippines – Two-time Most Valuable Player James Yap, rookie Gian Mamuyac and sophomore star Santi Santillan, all players of the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, took center stage, this time in a painting project sponsored by the company for the benefit of a public school in Quezon City.

Dubbed as the “Bayanihan With Rain or Shine”, the event is in line with the Department of Education's Brigada Eskwela. 

The painting project was initiated by the Judge Juan Luna Alumni Association in partnership with Class of 1992, which is celebrating its Pearl Anniversary (30th Anniversary).

A newly elected councilor of San Juan, Yap is set to make his return to the hard court as he intends to play for the Elasto Painters this coming conference.

He joined Santillan and Mamuyac during the ceremonial painting where they were also joined by school principal Adora Teaño and the officials of the JJLHS Alumni Association.

They led the painting of the school's basketball court, which was later on fully refurbished by Skeptron Paltok Chapter.

Yap, Santillan and Mamuyac were warmly welcomed by the entire JJLHS Community — from the students, school officials, alumni and guests.

The 'Bayanihan With Rain or Shine' has been a joint partnership of the Elasto Painters and JJLHS Alumni Association and since their tie up in 2011, past and members of the team from former coach Yeng Guiao, star players Paul Lee and Chris Tiu and ex-players Jervy Cruz, Jireh Ibanes and Jonathan Uyloan, also took part in the event.

Caption: Two-time MVP James Yap and Rain or Shine teammates Leonard Santillan and Gian Mamuyac lead the ceremonial painting of Judge Juan Luna High School basketball covered court along with school principal Adora Teaño and officers of the JJLHS Alumni Association.

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lebron Nieto ready to give his all for Gilas, Ateneo

Lebron Nieto ready to give his all for Gilas, Ateneo

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
He is named after one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and he carries the surname of a family who has won multiple...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Pampanga outlasts Bacolod in OT; Nueva Ecija, GenSan win

MPBL: Pampanga outlasts Bacolod in OT; Nueva Ecija, GenSan win

8 hours ago
Pampanga nipped Bacolod, 72-70, in overtime on Monday to seize the spotlight from earlier winners Nueva Ecija and General...
Sports
fbtw

Tamayo, Quiambao upbeat on Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
It’s not sure who’ll make the final 12-man lineup for Gilas in the coming fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window but if called up, 6-8 Carl Tamayo and 6-5 Kevin Quiambao said they’re ready...
Sports
fbtw
NU rules UCBL cagefest

NU rules UCBL cagefest

6 hours ago
National University reigned supreme in the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Pre-Season tournament by easily beating University of Perpetual...
Sports
fbtw
Tearful Yu among record 5 Asians to secure dream PGA Tour cards

Tearful Yu among record 5 Asians to secure dream PGA Tour cards

6 hours ago
A tearful Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei made it a record five Asian golfers to secure their dream PGA Tour cards following the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
UAAP reaffirms support to Philippine volleyball body

UAAP reaffirms support to Philippine volleyball body

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The UAAP reaffirmed its commitment and support to the PNVF specifically in the establishment of a wide pool of young players...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Omega clinches back-to-back Garena Masters title

Smart Omega clinches back-to-back Garena Masters title

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Smart Omega retained their Call of Duty Mobile crown after outlasting Blacklist International Ultimate, 3-2, in the Garena...
Sports
fbtw
Rain or Shine stars spearhead painting project in Quezon City school

Rain or Shine stars spearhead painting project in Quezon City school

1 hour ago
Two-time Most Valuable Player James Yap, rookie Gian Mamuyac and sophomore star Santi Santillan, took center stage, this time...
Sports
fbtw
PBA D-League sudden death semis fire off

PBA D-League sudden death semis fire off

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, Marinerong Pilipino, EcoOil-La Salle and Adalem Construction-St. Clare lock horns one last time in...
Sports
fbtw

PBA D-League sudden death semis fire off

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, Marinerong Pilipino, EcoOil-La Salle and Adalem Construction-St. Clare lock horns one last time in the sudden death semifinals of the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with