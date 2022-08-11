MPL Philippines welcomes back live audience for Season 10

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) is welcoming back fans for its 10th season after two years of online tournaments.

In Season 9, MPL PH began its transition to an onsite event but did not opened the venue to spectators, with only players, casters and staff allowed access. The playoffs and finals saw limited guests at the SMX Convention Center in Pasig and watch parties across different SM Cinemas but with majority of fans still watching via livestreams.

This coming season, fans may head over to the ICite Bldg. Auditorium in Bagumbayan, Quezon City to get tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative antigen test result taken within the day. Antigen test kits will also be available at the venue for Php150. Attendees are encouraged to line up at the registration area at least 30 minutes before the start of the show.

The venue will accommodate 70 fans for Saturday matches, while it will be increased to 90 fans for Friday and Sunday matches. Moonton is encouraging everyone to check out the MPL PH's official social media accounts for live updates on venue and crowd management.

MPL PH Season 10 will begin on August 12.