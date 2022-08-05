^

Cool Smashers not complacent in PVL semis win over Army, says coach

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 9:15am
MANILA, Philippines – Creamline Cool Smashers coach Sherwin Meneses reiterated that there was no room for complacency for his wards in their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals clash against the Army Black Mamba at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Thursday.

Despite winning the match-up in four sets, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, the game saw a crack in the Cool Smashers' game after Army pulled off a comeback in the second frame.

After leading the set late, 22-19, Creamline strung together some errors to help Army mount a 6-1 run to pull the rug from under them.

But Meneses said that it was not overconfidence from his team that led to this hiccup. Rather, it was Black Mamba being able to take advantage of the breaks of the game.

"No. Hindi naman nagkumpiyansa," Meneses said.

"Talagang alam niyo naman pag close game hindi natin alam saan mapupunta yung break. So I think yung break sa end game ng second set talagang napunta sa kanila," he added.

The tactician also credited Black Mamba for their tremendous play where they gave the PVL powerhouse a run for their money.

"We have three consecutive errors so talagang matatalo doon sa set. Naglaro talaga yung Army ng maganda kasi halos di sila mabagsakan ng bola," he said.

Creamline was able to bounce back, though, as they won back-to-back sets to close out their pesky foes in four sets.

"Thankful kami kasi nakarecover yung team," said Meneses.

Creamline will next face the red-hot PLDT High Speed Hitters on Saturday, August 6, at the same venue.

