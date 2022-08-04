Cool Smashers open PVL Invitational semis on high, send Army to brink

ANTIPOLO (Updated 4:56 p.m.) — The Creamline Cool Smashers had a rousing start to their Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference semifinals bid with a four-set drubbing of the Army Black Mamba, 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17 at the Ynares Center here Thursday.

Despite a hiccup that saw Creamline give up a three-point lead in the second frame as Army went on to tie the game at one set apiece, the Cool Smashers were able to bounce back for the dominating win.

In the first set, Army jumped to the early lead. But a 7-0 run flipped the script as Creamline took the 16-12 lead in the second technical timeout.

A Jovelyn Gonzaga hit that sailed out gave the opening set to Creamline, 25-21.

Come the second set, the Cool Smashers looked poised to take the 2-0 lead with the 22-19 advantage late.

But Army strung together a 6-1 finishing kick capped off by an Audrey Paran ace to knot the game at 1-1.

After squandering their lead in the second frame, the Cool Smashers bounced back with a dominant showing in the next set.

In the second technical timeout, Creamline was ahead, 16-10.

There were no meltdowns this time as Alyssa Valdez converted on a kill to help Creamline retake the advantage, 25-19.

Carlos top scored with 24 markers while Valdez added 18 points.

Gonzaga had 13 points to pace Army in the losing effort.

With their eyes on the closer, the Cool Smashers stamped their class on their foes, who looked a half step slower.

Creamline thus begins the next round with a 1-0 slate while Army is one loss away from being eliminated from contention for the final as it skids to 0-2.