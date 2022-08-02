^

Sports

Maroons, Falcons try to tighten hold on Filoil Group A lead

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 2, 2022 | 4:19pm
Maroons, Falcons try to tighten hold on Filoil Group A lead

Games Wednesday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. – UST vs LPU
11 a.m. – UE vs Arellano
1 p.m. – FEU vs San Beda
3 p.m. – Adamson vs Perpetual
5 p.m. – UP vs CSB

MANILA, Philippines – Undefeated University of the Philippines and Adamson University aim to tighten their grip on Pool A leadership when they go separate ways against gritty counterparts in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

At 3-0, the Fighting Maroons aim to widen their gap from the Group A pack against College of St. Benilde (1-1) at 5 p.m. while the Soaring Falcons (2-0) seek to stay within striking distance versus University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (1-1) at 3 p.m.

Lyceum of the Philippines University, meanwhile, shoots for a solo lead in Group B against Santo Tomas (1-0) at 9 a.m. followed by the clash of winless University of the East (0-3) and Arellano U (0-3) at 11 a.m.

In the middle of the loaded five-game schedule is San Beda’s bid to hand newly minted mentor Yuri Escueta his first coaching debut against Far Eastern University (1-2) at 1 p.m.

The spotlight, however, is on reigning UAAP champion UP, which has stamped its class in the 17-team preseason tilt with an unblemished campaign so far against Mapua, Perpetual and UE.

Led by Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Carl Tamayo, the Fighting Maroons took care of their first three assignments by an average winning margin of 19.3 points for a rousing start in their UAAP title defense build-up.

"I guess ever since nagstart kami, we have taken that challenge and we use it to mold the team dito sa preseason," said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Behind the Fighting Maroons are the Soaring Falcons, who are bent on leaving no stone unturned also for UAAP preparations after barely missing the Final Four in Season 84.

"I just want to use it as an opportunity for these players to develop good habits because we have to take advantage of these games," said coach Nash Racela.

ADAMSON

BASKETBALL

FALCONS

FILOIL

MAROONS

UAAP

UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

Promoter urges Pacquiao to fight a real boxer or McGregor instead of Yoo

6 hours ago
International boxing promoter Aljoe Jaro has advised boxing icon and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao not to push through with his...
Sports
fbtw
Barcenilla, Gomez, Laylo keep Philippines afloat in Chess Olympiad

Barcenilla, Gomez, Laylo keep Philippines afloat in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Grandmasters Banjo Barcenilla, John Paul Gomez and Darwin Laylo saved the day for the Philippines as it smashed Cyprus, 3-1,...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna powers Philippines over Angola in Chess Olympiad

Frayna powers Philippines over Angola in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna leaned on her endgame creativity in clawing her way out of trouble and into a victory...
Sports
fbtw
Kai awaits 36ers OK

Kai awaits 36ers OK

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Kai Sotto is committed to play for Gilas in the FIBA World Cup next year and likely to also suit up in the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas outlasts Zamboanga in OT; Pasig, San Juan post wins

MPBL: Batangas outlasts Zamboanga in OT; Pasig, San Juan post wins

5 hours ago
Batangas City met stiff resistance from Zamboanga before prevailing in overtime, 87-83, and stretching its unbeaten run...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Maroons, Falcons try to tighten hold on Filoil Group A lead

Maroons, Falcons try to tighten hold on Filoil Group A lead

By John Bryan Ulanday | 36 minutes ago
Undefeated University of the Philippines and Adamson University aim to tighten their grip on Pool A leadership when they go...
Sports
fbtw
Bike route key to IRONMAN 70.3 title drive

Bike route key to IRONMAN 70.3 title drive

45 minutes ago
While bidders seek early momentum in the swim leg and a strong finishing kick in the run stage, pundits believe the bike phase...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am lass seeks top finish in US Kids World golf tourney

Fil-Am lass seeks top finish in US Kids World golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Reichel Fajutrao is all geared up for a three-day battle in the US Kids World Championship, which unwraps Thursday (Friday,...
Sports
fbtw
Korea's Joohyung Kim virtually seals PGA Tour card with 7th place finish in Rocket Mortgage Classic

Korea's Joohyung Kim virtually seals PGA Tour card with 7th place finish in Rocket Mortgage Classic

4 hours ago
Korea's rising star Joohyung “Tom” Kim fired a tournament record-tying 9-under 63 in the final round of the Rocket...
Sports
fbtw
MPL PH Season 10 hails community, players, coaches

MPL PH Season 10 hails community, players, coaches

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
The Mobile Legends: Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) will begin its landmark 10th season on August 12 with fan...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with