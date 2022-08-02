Maroons, Falcons try to tighten hold on Filoil Group A lead

Games Wednesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. – UST vs LPU

11 a.m. – UE vs Arellano

1 p.m. – FEU vs San Beda

3 p.m. – Adamson vs Perpetual

5 p.m. – UP vs CSB

MANILA, Philippines – Undefeated University of the Philippines and Adamson University aim to tighten their grip on Pool A leadership when they go separate ways against gritty counterparts in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

At 3-0, the Fighting Maroons aim to widen their gap from the Group A pack against College of St. Benilde (1-1) at 5 p.m. while the Soaring Falcons (2-0) seek to stay within striking distance versus University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (1-1) at 3 p.m.

Lyceum of the Philippines University, meanwhile, shoots for a solo lead in Group B against Santo Tomas (1-0) at 9 a.m. followed by the clash of winless University of the East (0-3) and Arellano U (0-3) at 11 a.m.

In the middle of the loaded five-game schedule is San Beda’s bid to hand newly minted mentor Yuri Escueta his first coaching debut against Far Eastern University (1-2) at 1 p.m.

The spotlight, however, is on reigning UAAP champion UP, which has stamped its class in the 17-team preseason tilt with an unblemished campaign so far against Mapua, Perpetual and UE.

Led by Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Carl Tamayo, the Fighting Maroons took care of their first three assignments by an average winning margin of 19.3 points for a rousing start in their UAAP title defense build-up.

"I guess ever since nagstart kami, we have taken that challenge and we use it to mold the team dito sa preseason," said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Behind the Fighting Maroons are the Soaring Falcons, who are bent on leaving no stone unturned also for UAAP preparations after barely missing the Final Four in Season 84.

"I just want to use it as an opportunity for these players to develop good habits because we have to take advantage of these games," said coach Nash Racela.