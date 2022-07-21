^

Sports

Apex-San Sebastian scorches EcoOil-La Salle for 3rd straight PBA D-League win

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 4:05pm
Apex-San Sebastian scorches EcoOil-La Salle for 3rd straight PBA D-League win
Ichie Altamirano, being hounded here by EcoOil-La Salle defenders, showed the way with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists for Apex Fuel-San Sebastian.
PBA Images

Games on Tuesday
(Ynares Sports Arena, Pasig)
11 a.m. – Marinerong Pilipino vs AMA Online
1 p.m. – EcoOil-La Salle vs Wangs Basketball @26-Letran
3 p.m. – CEU vs Apex Fuel-San Sebastian

MANILA, Philippines – Red-hot Apex Fuel-San Sebastian torched the misfiring EcoOil-La Salle, 73-51, to post its third consecutive win and force a tie at second spot in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

Fresh from a 40-point demolition of AMA Online, the Golden Stags bullied their way to another blowout affair  at the expense of top UAAP contender in the Green Archers and thus gained a piece of No. 2 with idle Marinerong Pilipino with similar 3-1 cards.

Ichie Altamirano showed the way with 15 points, five rebounds and six assists while Romel Calahat added 13 markers and seven boards off the bench.

Rafael Are and Raymart Escobida were also instrumental with nine apiece in San Sebastian’s convincing 22-point win to keep its bid alive for a Top Two finish and an outright semifinal berth.

“It’ surprising but I have to give credit to the boys kasi alam ko kung gaano kahirap yung ginawa nilang depensa,” said coach Egay Macaraya as San Sebastian punished La Salle with 30 turnovers and only 38% clip.

Earlier, five-time NAASCU champion Adalem Construction-St. Clare squeaked past Builders Warehouse-Santo Tomas with a slim 87-86 win to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

NAASCU MVP Johnsherick Estrada and Joshua Fontanilla canned 21 and 17 markers, respectively, for the 3-2 Saints.

La Salle slid to 2-2 while Santo Tomas remained winless at 0-4 in the eight-team D-League that will only have the top six squads advancing in the playoffs.

The top two teams get to enjoy a free ride to the semis with the third to fourth-seeded squads scrambling in the quarterfinals for the last Final Four slots.

The scores:

First Game

Adalem Construction-St. Clare 87 – Estrada 21, Fontanilla 17, Rojas 16, Ndong 8, Sablan 7, Estacio 6, Sumagaysay 5, Gamboa 4, Lopez 3, Tapenio 0, Manacho 0.

Builders Warehouse-UST 86 – Concepcion 19, Santos 17, Baclaan 14, Pangilinan 11, Stevens 7, Manalang 5, Mantua 5, Cabanero 4, Wilson 4, Escobido 0, Crisostomo 0, Canoy 0, Herrera 0.

Quarterscores: 16-21, 34-40, 59-60, 87-86.

Second Game

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 73 – Altamirano 15, Calahat 13, Are 9, Escobido 9, Una 8, Villapando 5, Sumoda 5, Shanoda 5, Desoyo 2, Yambing 2, Felebrico 0.

EcoOil-La Salle 51 – M. Phillips 11, Macalalag 11, Cortez 6, Manuel 5, Austria 5, Nwankwo 5, Buensalida 4, Alao 3, Estacio 1, Escandor 0.

Quarterscores: 24-13, 33-27, 53-38, 73-51.

ARCHERS

LA SALLE

PBA D-LEAGUE

SAN SEBASTIAN

STAGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 20 hours ago
“Why not?”
Sports
fbtw
De Vega-Mercado in critical condition

De Vega-Mercado in critical condition

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Former Asian sprint queen Lydia de Vega-Mercado has run and won so many races in the past.
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson to reinforce Gilas

Clarkson to reinforce Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
In the wake of Gilas’ ninth place finish at the FIBA Asia Cup here comes a breath of good news. Utah Jazz guard Jordan...
Sports
fbtw
Playoff cast completed

Playoff cast completed

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Magnolia roared to its sixth straight win and in the process, decided the fate of teams in pursuit of the last spot in the...
Sports
fbtw

Recipe for disaster

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It was a tragedy waiting to happen and as expected, the roof caved in on the Philippines at the FIBA Asia Cup here. Gilas failed to achieve what it sought out.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Philippine esports body-sanctioned tournaments open to all, says coach

Philippine esports body-sanctioned tournaments open to all, says coach

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
Llabes adds that esports, unlike physical sports, shouldn't have any division between men and women as it is a level playing...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports body shrugs off exodus of talents, affirms support for Filipino players

Philippine esports body shrugs off exodus of talents, affirms support for Filipino players

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
Initially, the question was to which teams would the players, analyst and coach go, but it soon evolved to the question of...
Sports
fbtw
How Filipino gamers have conquered Wild Rift

How Filipino gamers have conquered Wild Rift

By Michelle Lojo | 7 days ago
Though fairly new in the mobile esports scene, Wild Rift is slowly solidifying a loyal fanbase like its sister game League...
Sports
fbtw
Wild Rift exec reminisces about game's journey

Wild Rift exec reminisces about game's journey

By Michelle Lojo | 8 days ago
It has been a couple of years since the launch of Riot Games' mobile title League of Legends: Wild Rift (Wild Rift).
Sports
fbtw
Genshin Impact previews new region after tech glitch special program

Genshin Impact previews new region after tech glitch special program

By Michelle Lojo | July 5, 2022 - 12:34pm
Hoyoverse's Genshin Impact has strayed from this schedule once before — during the rise of COVID-19 cases in China in...
Sports
fbtw
RRQ Philippines gets boot in Wild Rift Icons Championship

RRQ Philippines gets boot in Wild Rift Icons Championship

By Michelle Lojo | July 4, 2022 - 10:47am
It has been a tough road for local champions RRQ Philippines since they won the Philippine leg of the Wild Rift Champions...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with