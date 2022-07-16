LPU stays perfect in collegiate MLBB tourney

Screenshot of LPU's battle with erstwhile fellow undefeated team San Sebastian in their clash in Week 2 of the Collegiate Center of Esports (CCE) Season 1

MANILA, Philippines — The fancied Lyceum of the Philippines University continued to set the pace in Season 1 of the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) after remaining unbeaten in Week 2 of the competition.

The Pirates asserted their dominance on the competition as they went 3-0 anew in their clashes this week against San Sebastian, Emilio Aguinaldo College, and San Beda University.

They thus improved to an immaculate 6-0 slate.

The biggest and toughest win came against the Stags who were erstwhile unbeaten and shared the top spot with LPU.

Mark Kenneth Delos Reyes flexed his skills in the wins as he captured MVP honors in all three wins for LPU.

Against the Stags, Delos Reyes had a stellar 12-4-16 KDA line.

Still, it was not an easy win for LPU as they needed to fend off a series of heavy resistance from the Stags. San Sebastian managed to steal a lord in the 12th minute of their clash that led to a middle lane push all the way to the third turret.

But LPU, with the help of Alfonso Clemence "GARCI" Sales (Dyrroth), Marc Joseph "Marc" Balcit (Claude), Ralph Joshua "Alas" Araz (Khufra) and Paul Adrienne "FAE" Huang (Lylia), were able to fend them off.

San Sebastian rebounded with wins over Arellano and College of St. Benilde to keep at pace with LPU with a 5-1 slate.

CSB, San Beda, EAC, Mapua, and Letran created a logjam in the middle of the standings with identical 3-3 records.

Arellano (2-4), Jose Rizal University (2-4) and the winless University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (0-6) are the backmarkers so far.