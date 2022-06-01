^

Blackwater Bossing takes hit as Paul Desiderio tears ACL

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 1, 2022 | 10:07am
MANILA, Philippines — The Blackwater Bossing's bid in the upcoming 47th season of the PBA has already experienced a setback days before the Philippine Cup tips off.

Gunner Paul Desiderio, who played a key role in ending the Bossing's infamous losing streak in the PBA, confirmed that he tore his ACL in his left knee.

He released a statement on Twitter to address the situation.

"Today, I was told I tore my ACL and would have to undergo operation next week," Desiderio wrote.

"This means I would need to leave basketball for a year. Basketball has always been a huge part of me and taking this break was unexpected as it is painful to share with everyone," he added.

Desiderio suffered the injury during a practice game last week.

The rebuilding Bossing, who are looking to turn things around after a tough season last year, will miss Desiderio's contributions as he recovers.

Desiderio was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft.

In the 2021 PBA Governor's Cup, Desiderio played 10 games for Blackwater, posting norms of 7.40 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing.

The former UP standout ended his statement on a high note as he vowed to bounce back.

"This experience has humbled me and will keep me grounded as I promise to use this time to get better every day and come back stronger," said Desiderio.

The Bossing play their first game of the season on Thursday, June 9, against defending champions TNT Tropang Giga.

