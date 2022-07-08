^

MPBL: Bacolod clashes with Bataan as Rizal seeks 4th straight win

Roy Luarca - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 1:40pm
James Darwin Castro will play a vital role for 1Bataan Risers.
MANILA, Philippines – Just how tough Bataan is will be known when it tangles with Bacolod at 9 p.m. on Saturday as the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) presented by Xtreme returns to the Orion Sports Complex in Bataan.

The 1Bataan Risers Camaya Coast survived two overtimes to trounce Valenzuela, 99-96, in their last game on July 2 and are raring to please the supportive home crowd again.

Bataan, however, is expected to encounter stiff resistance from Bacolod Bingo Plus, which totes a better 5-1 record.

The Risers, who own a 3-1 slate, will bank on the troika of Arvie Bringas, Darwin James Castro and Gio Espuelas in their bid to stun the Bacolodnons in the nightcap of another triple-bill in the single round-robin elimination round of the 22-team tournament.

Other games pit the resurgent Rizal Golden Coolers against Pasig  at 5 p.m. and Manila against Makati at 7 p.m.

After dropping its first two games, Rizal has won three straight, while Pasig got clobbered by Zamboanga, 71-98, and tumbled to 3-2.

Manila (2-5) is favored to extend the woes of Makati (1-7) following its 103-74 drubbing of debuting Muntinlupa on July 4.

Bringas posted 22 points and 16 rebounds, Castro tallied 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Espuela contributed 20 points and five rebounds to lead Bataan against Valenzuela and are expected to do the same against Bacolod, which will depend on veteran Richard Albo, Alwyn Alday, Edrian Lao and Jhan McHale Nermal.

