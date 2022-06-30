^

Gilas girls vent ire on Lebanon, finish FIBA U16 Asia tilt with bronze medal

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
June 30, 2022 | 10:23pm
The Gilas Pilipinas youth girls team
MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas youth girls team ended their FIBA U16 Women's Asian Championship on a high note after beating Lebanon, 90-68, in the battle for third place at Prince Hamza in Amman, Jordan on Thursday.

After their shock loss to Samoa in the semifinal, the Gilas girls bounced back with a drubbing over Lebanon to finish the tiff as third placers.

Though because only the winners of Division B get promoted to Division A, the Philippines remains in the second tier of the tournament as of now.

The Gilas girls used a second salvo where they outscored Lebanon, 24-15, to turn things around after trailing by a couple, 20-22, at the end of the opening frame.

They then used a 12-1 start in the fourth quarter to blow the game wide open.

Gilas led the game by as much as 32 points.

Gabby Ramos led Gilas in scoring with 20 markers to go along with five rebounds, three steals, and a block.

Kristan Yumul added 20 points, making six three-pointers in the process.

Naomi Panganiban chipped in with 16 markers as well.

The Philippines thus posts a third place finish in the tiff after returning to the youth tournament for the first time since 2011.

