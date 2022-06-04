Warriors' Curry says 'holding each other accountable' key to bouncing back in Game 2 vs Boston

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the fourth quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center on June 02, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry said that owning up to their shortcomings in their 108-120 shock loss to the Boston Celtics in Game One of the NBA Finals will be essential for them to recover in time for Game Two on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Though not hitting the panic button after a fourth quarter meltdown against the Celtics, the two-time NBA MVP said that they needed to acknowledged what went wrong.

"Just being honest about what went wrong and holding each other accountable and coming out with another level of effort and desperation that we need to protect our home court on Sunday and gain some momentum in the series," said Curry of what mindset they needed to even the series.

Despite coming into the fourth salvo with a 12-point lead, Boston came roaring back with a 17-0 run that erased all of Golden State's momentum.

It handed them their first postseason loss in Chase Center this year.

Still, Curry is confident that their past experience will help them recover from this sort of adversity.

"So obviously our core, we have been through this a couple times. You know, you lose in the first game of a series but we have obviously had some tough losses in the series and you find a way to bounce back," said Curry.

"You have to rely on that experience but it's also just making the necessary game plan adjustments and coming out with a focused effort that everybody can kind of feel like they are going to impact the game at some point," he added.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors are looking to win their first title since 2018 and clinch their fourth Larry O'Brien trophy in the last eight seasons.