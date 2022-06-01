Kai Sotto still snubbed on ESPN, Bleacher Report mock drafts

MANILA, Philippines -- Kai Sotto remains a no-show on the latest mock drafts released by US-based sports websites ESPN and Bleacher Report barely three weeks away from the 2022 NBA draft.

Despite appearing 49th overall in Sports Illustrated's predictions last week, no other media outlet has followed suit, including the two aforementioned sites.

ESPN and Bleacher Report released their mock drafts of both the first and second rounds, and Sotto is nowhere to be found in either.

US NCAA standouts Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren are the Top 2 picks in the two mock drafts released Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Filipino-American Ron Harper Jr. out of Rutgers is present in the predictions but comes late in the second round, having been pegged at 52nd and 57th overall in the Bleacher Report and ESPN mock drafts, respectively.

Still, Sotto is reportedly making rounds with teams in private workouts after not being invited to the draft combine last month.

Sotto's agent Joel Bell also said in an earlier interview that a team has committed to draft the 7'3" big man if he stays in the draft.

Sotto played one year in the Australian NBL with the Adelaide 36ers where he posted norms of 7.52 points, 0.52 assists and 4.48 rebounds per outing.

The NBA draft will take place on June 23 (June 24 in Manila).